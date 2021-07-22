PORTLAND, Maine, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 28th edition of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, the world's largest seafood trade event, will revive the global seafood industry's in-person events, according to some of the Exposition's exhibitors. The Expo is organized by Diversified Communications, and will be held on 26-28 April 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.
"We consider Seafood Expo Global to be of the utmost importance to be able to meet our business partners in person, go over things together, exchange ideas, seek new opportunities, and strengthen our relationships with them," stated Karl Hjálmarsson, Head of Marketing & Communication of Iceland Seafood International. "Seafood Expo Global is the only seafood exhibition that gathers people from all over the world, whereas other events in which we also participate tend to be more regional."
Lin Li, Project Leader- International Business Events for Innovation Norway, highlighted: "Norwegian seafood and technology companies see the event as an important arena for meeting global industry players and for growing their sales. The pandemic has left many of us in a difficult situation. We have been away from industry events for such a long period of time. All the participating Norwegian companies are looking forward to the 2022 event when they can finally meet again with so many of their customers from all around the world."
Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global is the largest and most diverse seafood event in the world, gathering more than 29,000 industry professionals from around the globe. After 27 years in Brussels, Belgium, the event moved its future editions to Fira de Barcelona's Gran Vía venue, where more than 2,000 exhibiting companies from more than 158 countries will meet.
In this respect, exhibiting companies are welcoming the move to Barcelona, and highlight the business opportunities the new event location will bring. For three days, the vibrant city will be the hub for the global seafood sector's international negotiations.
"We chose Barcelona for the long-term growth opportunities the city, as an international destination, and Fira de Barcelona as a modern and innovative venue, have to offer," said Liz Plizga, Group Vice President of Diversified Communications.
"With a more stable global situation next April, we are excited to meet in person and share our projects at the exhibition in Barcelona, as well as to mark the restarting of in-person events as part of the new normal," stated Pablo Mugica, CEO of Frime, one of the Spanish exhibiting companies that has confirmed its participation in the event.
"Seafood Expo Global is an exhibition where we are able to connect with seafood professionals from around the world. It will be a perfect chance to build trust with our new clients and strengthen our relationships with old ones. We look forward to our reunion in 2022," commented the Taiwan Frozen Seafood Industries Association.
Martin Winkel Lilleoere, Head of Fish Tech at Danish Export Association, underscored the fact that Spain "has a very strong fish and seafood industry, as well as promising developments in the field of aquaculture." He added, "Combined with a large international audience gathering at Seafood Processing Global, the event will have great potential for many exhibitors with commercial interests."
High Exhibitor Renewals for the 2022 Event
The highly anticipated 28th edition of Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global has already received participation interest from all sectors of the seafood industry at the global level since the announcement with the 2022 dates. According to Wynter Courmont, Event Director at Diversified Communications, "Major key players in the industry have already signed up for the 2022 event, including seafood companies Aquachile, Balfego & Balfego, Cermaq Norway AS, Cornelis Vrolijk BV, Direct Ocean, Fiorital, Frime S.A.U., Grupo Iberica de Congelados, Iceland Seafood International, Irvin & Johnson, J Marr Seafoods Ltd, Krustagroup S.A., Leroy Seafood AS, Macduff Shellfish, Morubel NV, Mowi ASA, Nordic Seafood A/S, Parlevliet & Van der Plas B.V., Pescanova España, Royal Greenland A/S, Samherji HF, Sea Harvest Corporation, Sjor AS, True North Seafood Inc, Ulysse, Unima Frais, and Vichiunai Europe NV. Adriatic Sea International, Baader, Cocci Luciano, Marel, Multivac Sepp Haggenmueller SE & Co. KG and Saeplast, are some of the companies representing equipment and processing. Seafood pavilions from Argentina, Belgium, Chile, China, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Malaysia, Morocco, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Scotland, South Korea, Spain, Tunisia, USA, Vietnam and Wales, have also confirmed their participation." Courmont added, "As the renewal process continues, many more companies and country pavilions will be joining the 2022 event. We are thrilled to see such positive momentum this early in the process."
Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global brings all the key players (suppliers, buyers, government, distributors, industrial and services) in the seafood sector from everywhere in the world. Seafood Expo Global features seafood suppliers showcasing their newest seafood products - fresh, frozen, canned, value-added, processed and packaged – to global seafood buyers including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, catering services, importers, distributors, seafood markets and other retail and foodservice companies. Seafood Processing Global highlights every aspect of seafood processing, including packaging materials and equipment, refrigeration and freezing equipment and supplies, primary processing equipment, secondary processing equipment, hygiene control and sanitation and quality assurance services.
