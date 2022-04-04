Research and Markets Logo

DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cat Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cat food market reached a value of US$ 33.42 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 41.56 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.53% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Cats are one of the most popular companion pets around the world as they are small, independent by nature, and can keep themselves groomed. Traditionally, owners fed their cats with milk and home-made food, which included leftovers and scraps from family meals. However, the demand for commercially prepared cat food has gradually increased worldwide as it offers vital nutrients for maintaining the weight and energy requirements of cats. It also aids in combating skin allergies and infections as well as improving the overall health and life expectancy of cats

On account of the increasing pet humanization and the growing trend of nuclear families, the adoption rate of cats is increasing, especially among the young population. These factors have impelled the demand for cat food across the globe. Moreover, the growing awareness among cat owners about nutritional diversification is positively influencing them to opt for customized treats and food products.

Besides this, with the rising demand for cat food that is prepared using locally produced ingredients and offers digestive benefits, manufacturers are launching a wide variety of premium pet food items, such as organic, natural and gluten-free variants, to expand their product portfolio. They are also utilizing innovative packaging solutions to differentiate their products from other competitors operating in the industry. Furthermore, the introduction of cat food in convenient stand-up pouches, re-closable bags, and single-serve pouches and bags is also impelling the market growth worldwide

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cat food market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, pricing type, ingredient type and distribution channel

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Dry Cat Food
  • Cat Treats
  • Wet Cat Food

Dry cat food currently represents the most preferred product around the world as it is cheaper, easy to store and can be left out for the cat to nibble

Breakup by Pricing Type:

  • Mass Products
  • Premium Products

At present, mass products exhibit a clear dominance in the market on account of their affordable prices

Breakup by Ingredient Type:

  • Animal Derivatives
  • Plant Derivatives

Animal-derived cat food accounts for the majority of the total market share as these ingredients offer high nutritional value

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the largest share as they offer pet owners different product varieties and brands of pet food to choose from

Regional Insights:

  • North America
  • Western Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Eastern Europe
  • Middle East and Africa

On the geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the market on account of the increasing pet ownership in the region. Apart from this, the emergence of private label brands is also strengthening the growth of the market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are:

  • Mars Petcare
  • The J.M. Smucker Company (Big Heart Pet Brands)
  • Colgate-Palmolive (Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.)
  • Nestle Purina PetCare
  • Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd
  • CANIDAE Pet Foods

Key Question Answered in this Report

1. What was the size of the global cat food market in 2021?

2. What are the key factors driving the global cat food market?

3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global cat food market?

4. What is the breakup of the global cat food market based on the product type?

5. What is the breakup of the global cat food market based on the pricing type?

6. What is the breakup of the global cat food market based on the ingredient type?

7. What is the breakup of the global cat food market based on the distribution channel?

8. What are the key regions in the global cat food market?

9. Who are the key companies/players in the global cat food market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cat Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Pricing Type

5.8 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

5.9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.10 Market Forecast

5.11 SWOT Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Strengths

5.11.3 Weaknesses

5.11.4 Opportunities

5.11.5 Threats

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Research and Development

5.12.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.12.4 Manufacturing

5.12.5 Marketing

5.12.6 Distribution

5.12.7 End-Use

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.13.1 Overview

5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.13.4 Degree of Competition

5.13.5 Threat of Substitutes

5.13.6 Threat of New Entrants

5.14 Key Success and Risk Factors

6 Market Breakup by Region

7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Dry Food

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cat Treats

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Wet Cat Food

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Pricing Type

8.1 Mass Products

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Premium Products

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

9.1 Animal Derivatives

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Plant Derivatives

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Specialty Stores

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Online stores

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Structure

11.2 Key Players

12 Cat Food Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Layout

13.4 Plant Machinery

13.5 Machinery Pictures

13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.12 Other Capital Investments

14 Loans and Financial Assistance

15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis

16 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/johac8

