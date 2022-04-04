DUBLIN, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cat Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cat food market reached a value of US$ 33.42 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 41.56 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.53% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Cats are one of the most popular companion pets around the world as they are small, independent by nature, and can keep themselves groomed. Traditionally, owners fed their cats with milk and home-made food, which included leftovers and scraps from family meals. However, the demand for commercially prepared cat food has gradually increased worldwide as it offers vital nutrients for maintaining the weight and energy requirements of cats. It also aids in combating skin allergies and infections as well as improving the overall health and life expectancy of cats
On account of the increasing pet humanization and the growing trend of nuclear families, the adoption rate of cats is increasing, especially among the young population. These factors have impelled the demand for cat food across the globe. Moreover, the growing awareness among cat owners about nutritional diversification is positively influencing them to opt for customized treats and food products.
Besides this, with the rising demand for cat food that is prepared using locally produced ingredients and offers digestive benefits, manufacturers are launching a wide variety of premium pet food items, such as organic, natural and gluten-free variants, to expand their product portfolio. They are also utilizing innovative packaging solutions to differentiate their products from other competitors operating in the industry. Furthermore, the introduction of cat food in convenient stand-up pouches, re-closable bags, and single-serve pouches and bags is also impelling the market growth worldwide
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cat food market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, pricing type, ingredient type and distribution channel
Breakup by Product Type:
- Dry Cat Food
- Cat Treats
- Wet Cat Food
Dry cat food currently represents the most preferred product around the world as it is cheaper, easy to store and can be left out for the cat to nibble
Breakup by Pricing Type:
- Mass Products
- Premium Products
At present, mass products exhibit a clear dominance in the market on account of their affordable prices
Breakup by Ingredient Type:
- Animal Derivatives
- Plant Derivatives
Animal-derived cat food accounts for the majority of the total market share as these ingredients offer high nutritional value
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the largest share as they offer pet owners different product varieties and brands of pet food to choose from
Regional Insights:
- North America
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East and Africa
On the geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the market on account of the increasing pet ownership in the region. Apart from this, the emergence of private label brands is also strengthening the growth of the market
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are:
- Mars Petcare
- The J.M. Smucker Company (Big Heart Pet Brands)
- Colgate-Palmolive (Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.)
- Nestle Purina PetCare
- Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd
- CANIDAE Pet Foods
