DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Edible Insects Market by Segment [Raw; Coated (Bars, Candy, Chocolate, Cookie, Chips, Crackers, Snack Packs); Powdered (Flour, Baking Powder, Protein Powder, Salts); Paste]: Market Size, Forecasts, Insights and Opportunities (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market report on Edible Insects provides insights into key market requirements gathered from consumers, stores, retail outlets, and shops and their preferences, priorities, and perception of commercially available edible insects. The study also covers key adoption factors such as user preferences on palate, tastes, age groups, consumption patterns, and coatings.
The Edible Insects market report provides an in-depth analysis on the market size and forecasts of the variety of segments of commercial available edible insects and bugs, including market opportunities across the globe. The study also covers additional market forecast data on four segments within the edible insect ecosystem - Raw, Coated, Powdered and Paste.
Further to this, the report also provides market data for sub-segments within the Coated and Powdered Edible Insect market - including bars, candy, chocolate, cookies, chips, crackers, snack packs, flours, baking powders, protein powders, salts, and others. The report also provides the market opportunities, sizes, and forecasts of edible insects by ten different types of insect.
The analysis in this report will help both edible bug vendors, suppliers, harvesters and food and beverage companies to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.
Questions answered in the report
- What is the current size of the market?
- What is the market opportunity for technologies?
- What are the companies in this space and what do they offer?
- What are the perceptions of technologies among users?
- How ready is the market for new technologies and solutions?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Edible Insects Market Research Overview
1.1 Research Design
1.2 Executive Summary
1.3 Market Definition
1.4 Market Segmentation
1.5 Market Forces
2. Market Size and Forecasts by Segments
2.1 Market Overview
2.2 Raw
2.3 Coated
2.3.2 Bars
2.3.3 Candy
2.3.4 Chocolate
2.3.5 Cookies
2.3.6 Chips
2.3.7 Crackers
2.3.8 Snack Packs
2.3.9 Others
2.4 Powdered
2.4.2 Flour
2.4.3 Baking Powder
2.4.4 Protein Powder
2.4.5 Powdered Salts
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Paste
3. Market Size and Forecasts by Insects
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Beetles
3.3 Caterpillars
3.4 Bees, Wasps and Ants
3.5 Grasshoppers, Locusts and Crickets
3.6 Cicadas, Plant Hoppers, Scale Insects, Tree bugs
3.7 Termites
3.8 Dragonflies
3.9 Flies
3.10 Others
4. Market Size and Forecasts by Regions
4.1 Regional Overview
4.2 North America
4.3 Europe
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.5 Central America/Latin America
4.6 Middle East and Africa (MEA)
5. Edible Insects Market Companies
Companies Mentioned
