The Global Food Delivery Services market accounted for $23,539.4 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $98,207.32 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors such as the increasing demand for quick access to food at affordable prices and the development of the overall food delivery industry that allows customers to order food from selected restaurants are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. However, the unwillingness of big food outlets to adopt, too much competition and lack of loyal customers may hinder the growth of the market.
Food delivery is a service that allows the user to order food from a restaurant, store, or independent food delivery company via the internet. The delivered items can include entrees, sides, drinks, desserts, or grocery items and are typically delivered in boxes or bags.
Based on channel type, the mobile applications segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and the internet, coupled with technological advancements such as 3G and 4G networks. By geography, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to increasing per capita income and changing preference of millennials.
Some of the key players in the Food Delivery Services Market include Delivery Hero, Swiggy, Foodpanda, Zomato, Takeaway.com, Pizza Hut, Deliveroo, Grub Hub, Meituan Waimai, Just Eat Holding Limited, Ele.me, DoorDash, and Postmates Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Food Delivery Services Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Platform-to-Consumer
5.3 Restaurant-to-Consumer
6 Global Food Delivery Services Market, By Payment Method
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Online
6.3 Cash on Delivery
7 Global Food Delivery Services Market, By Channel Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Mobile Applications
7.3 Websites/Desktop
8 Global Food Delivery Services Market, By Delivery Model
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aggregators
8.3 Traditional Delivery Model
8.4 New Delivery Model
9 Global Food Delivery Services Market, By Business Model
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Logistics Based Food Delivery System
9.3 Full-Service Food Delivery System
9.4 Order Focused Food Delivery System
10 Global Food Delivery Services Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Delivery Hero
12.2 Swiggy
12.3 Foodpanda
12.4 Zomato
12.5 Takeaway.com
12.6 Pizza Hut
12.7 Deliveroo
12.8 Grub Hub
12.9 Meituan Waimai
12.10 Just Eat Holding Limited
12.11 Ele.me
12.12 DoorDash
12.13 Postmates Inc.
