Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Matcha tea Market by Product Type, Form, Nature and distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global matcha tea market was valued at $2,454.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,480.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1%.

Matcha tea is a type of green tea that is made by picking young tea leaves and subsequently grinding these tea leaves into a bright green powder. It is in powdered and liquid form in the market. It has a mellow and smooth flavor. Moreover, these matcha tea are easily available in the market through various distribution channels including online stores, supermarkets/hypermarket, specialty, and others. The continuous growth of online stores is expected to drive growth of the matcha tea market, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.

Rise in number of health-conscious consumers across the globe boosts the market growth. Moreover, new innovations in the product done by the manufacturers fuels growth of the matcha tea market. However, high cost of matcha tea is expected to hamper growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in consumer awareness about organic products and rapid penetration of online retail platform are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global matcha tea market is segmented into product type, form, nature, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified regular and flavored. On the basis of form, it is categorized into powder and liquid. Depending on nature, it is divided into conventional and organic. As per sales channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, foodservice, online store, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global matcha tea market focus on prominent strategies to overcome competition and maintain as well as improve their share worldwide. Some of the major players operating in the global matcha tea industry include AOI Tea Company, Ikeda Tea World, Unilever, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., ITO EN Ltd., Encha, Grace & Green, Green Foods, TATA Consumers Products Ltd., and Marukyu Koyamaen.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global matcha tea market from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
  • The key countries in four major regions are mapped based on their market share.
  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
  • In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.
  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.
  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective

Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. COVID-19 Impact on Matcha Tea Market

3.4.1. Multiple Scenario

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis

3.7. Parent Market Analysis

3.8. Market Dynamics

3.8.1. Drivers

3.8.1.1. Rise in Number of Health-Conscious Consumers Globally

3.8.1.2. Product Innovation

3.8.1.3. Rise in Demand for Organic Products

3.8.2. Restraint

3.8.2.1. Potential Threat of Substitution

3.8.2.2. Availability of Counterfeit Products

3.8.3. Opportunities

3.8.3.1. Surge in Demand from Cosmetic, Culinary, and Food Industry Globally

3.8.3.2. Rapid Growth of Online Retail Platform

Chapter 4: Matcha Tea Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Regular

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Flavored

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

Chapter 5: Matcha Tea Market, by Form

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Powder

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.4. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Liquid

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.4. Market Analysis, by Country

Chapter 6: Matcha Tea Market, by Nature

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast.

6.2. Conventionalz

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Organic

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

Chapter 7: Matcha Tea Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Online Stores

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.2.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.3. Specialty Store

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.3.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.4.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.5. Food Service

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.5.3. Market Analysis by Country

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.6.2. Market Size and Forecast

7.6.3. Market Analysis by Country

Chapter 8: Matcha Tea Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9c9rjs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-matcha-tea-industry-to-2027---rapid-growth-of-online-retail-platforms-presents-opportunities-301292676.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.