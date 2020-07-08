DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaged Coconut Water Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The packaged coconut water market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the period 2019-2025.
The global packaged coconut water market is driven by the growing preference for beverages, which are natural, healthy, and convenient. Coconut water is at the cusp of rapid growth on account of its versatile characteristics. This product has exerted a universal consumer appeal for being natural, unadulterated, virtually unprocessed, pure, and organic by virtue. These add-on benefits have naturally paved the way for its rapid growth in the past decade. These qualities have further radically shaped the beverage market wherein either focused vendors dealing with these products are flourishing, or the existing players gradually are diversifying their portfolios to include healthier alternatives to stay competitive in the market.
The onset of COVID-19 in early 2020 has greatly affected the coconut water market across the globe, especially in the US and EU countries, where the demand is well established. The landscape of high demand with a shortage of coconuts sold at a higher price has gone for a toss during the pandemic period. Further, the demand for packaged and unpackaged coconut water is more prominent during the summer season that lasts from April to July in most Southeast Asian countries. This peak season has drastically been affected by the pandemic owing to distribution and supply shortages.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the packaged coconut water market during the forecast period:
- Preference for Organic Drinks
- Growth in Health-Conscious Population
- Growth in Demand for Sparkling Coconut Water
- Demand in Clean and Ethical Labelling
The study considers the present scenario of the packaged coconut water market and its market dynamics for the period 20192025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The coconut water has emerged as one of the highly competitive markets since 2019. The entry of players such as Vita Coco in 2004, followed by the venture of FMCG giants such as PepsiCo and Coca-Cola through O.N.E and Zico brands, has breathed a new life in the market. With more than 200 recognized players in the industry today, it is highly fragmented where the intensity of the competition is high. Along with coconut water brands, vendors are trying to gain an edge over substitutes such as plant-based waters, sports drinks, and conventional fruit juices as they determine the significance of market share and success significantly.
Prominent Vendors
- Vita Coco
- PepsiCo
- Coca-Cola
- C2O
- Taste Nirvana
Other Prominent Vendors
- AG Amy and Brian Naturals
- Green COCO Europe GMBH
- CHI
- Coco Libre
- Cocojal
- DuCOCO
- FOCO
- H2coco
- INVO Coconut Water
- C-Coconut Water
- Cocofina
- Genuine Coconut
- Goya Foods
- Happy Coco
- KULAU GMBH
- MightyBee
- Riri
- Rubicon Drinks
- TIANA Fairtrade Organics
- Tropical Sun Foods
- Universal Food Public Company
- Windmill Organics
- Alnatura
- Zumi Natural Ltd
- Blue Monkey
- CocoCoast
- Bai Brands
- GraceKennedy
- Harmless Harvest
- Exotic Superfoods
- National Beverage Corp
- Purity Organic
- Buddha Brands
- Zola
- Maui and Sons
- Obrigado
- Raw C
- Dabur
- Storia
- Hector Beverages
Key Questions Answered
- What is the packaged coconut water market size and growth forecast?
- What are some of the leading drivers, trends, and restraints affecting the growth of the coconut water market?
- Which is the leading variant/type/category/segment dominating the global packaged coconut water market shares?
- Who are the leading vendors in the Asia Pacific region, and what are their market shares?
- How is COVID-19 pandemic impacting the packaged coconut water market growth?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.1 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Covid-19 Scenario
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Growing Demand for Sparkling Coconut Water
9.2 Demand for Clean & Ethical Labelling
9.3 Growth in Sustainable Packaging Techniques
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Preference for Organic Drinks
10.2 Rise in Health-Conscious Population
10.3 Growth in Aseptic Packaging
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Impact of Climate Change on Cultivation
11.2 Threat from Substitutes
11.3 Supply Chain Disturbances
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Supply Chain
12.4 Five Forces Analysis
13 Variants
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Plain
13.5 Flavored
14 Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Sweetened
14.5 Unsweetened
15 Category
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Non-Sparkling
15.5 Sparkling
16 Packaging
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
16.3 Market Overview
16.4 Paperboards
16.5 Plastic
16.6 Others
17 Distribution
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
17.3 Market Overview
17.4 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
17.5 Convenience Stores
17.6 Specialty Stores
17.7 Online
17.8 Others
18 Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
18.3 Geographic Overview
19 North America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
19.3 Variant
19.4 Type
19.5 Category
19.6 Packaging
19.7 Distribution
19.8 Key Countries
20 Latin America
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
20.3 Variant
20.4 Type
20.5 Category
20.6 Packaging
20.7 Distribution
20.8 Key Countries
21 APAC
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
21.3 Variant
21.4 Type
21.5 Category
21.6 Packaging
21.7 Distribution
21.8 Key Countries
22 Europe
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
22.3 Variant
22.4 Type
22.5 Category
22.6 Packaging
22.7 Distribution
22.8 Key Countries
23 Middle East & Africa
23.1 Market Overview
23.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
23.3 Variant
23.4 Type
23.5 Category
23.6 Packaging
23.7 Distribution
23.8 Key Countries
24 Competitive Landscape
24.1 Competition Overview
24.2 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
25 Key Company Profiles
25.1 Vita Coco
25.2 Pepsico
25.3 Coca-Cola
25.4 C2O
25.5 Taste Nirvana
26 Other Prominent Vendors
26.1 Amy & Brian Naturals
26.2 Green Coco Europe Gmbh
26.3 CHI
26.4 Coco Libre
26.5 Cocojal
26.6 Ducoco
26.7 Foco
26.8 H2coco
26.9 Invo Coconut Water
26.1 C-Coconut Water
26.11 Cocofina
26.12 Genuine Coconut
26.13 Goya Foods
26.14 Happy Coco
26.15 Kulau
26.16 Mightybee
26.17 Riri
26.18 Rubicon Drinks Ltd
26.19 Tiana Fairtrade Organics
26.2 Tropical Sun Foods
26.21 Universal Food Public Company
26.22 Windmill Organics
26.23 Alnatura
26.24 Zumi Natural Ltd
26.25 Blue Monkey
26.26 Cococoast
26.27 Bai Brands
26.28 Gracekennedy
26.29 Harmless Harvest
26.3 Exotic Superfoods
26.31 National Beverage Corp
26.32 Purity Organic
26.33 Buddha Brands
26.34 Zola
26.35 Maui And Sons
26.36 Obrigado
26.37 Raw C
26.38 Dabur
26.39 Storia
26.4 Hector Beverages
27 Report Summary
27.1 Key Takeaways
27.2 Strategic Recommendations
28 Quantitative Summary
28.1 Variant
28.2 Type
28.3 Category
28.4 Packaging
28.5 Distribution
28.6 Market by Geography
28.7 North America
28.8 Europe
28.9 Latin America
28.1 Middle East & Africa
28.11 APAC
29 Appendix
