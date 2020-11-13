DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Meat: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the global market for plant-based meat from 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The global plant-based meat market is segmented by source: soy, wheat, pea, and others (quinoa, oats, beans and nuts). The product segment covers burger patties, sausages, strips and nuggets, meatballs, and others (slices, fillets, cutlets, slides, fingers and crumbles). The category segment is divided by two: refrigerated and frozen. The regional markets analyzed are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Revenue forecasts from 2020 to 2025 are given for each segment with estimated values derived from the producer's total revenues.
The report also discusses the major players in the global plant-based meat market. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global plant-based meat market and current trends within the industry. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and sources of plant-based meat. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
The Report Includes:
- 50 tables
- An overview of the global markets for plant-based meat
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projection of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Highlights of quantitative and qualitative data of the plant-based meat industry based on source, product and region
- Detailed description of the main products with the development phase and expected markets, and identification of product opportunities and strategic opportunities
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry
- Discussion on impact of coronavirus on the global economy and information on government expenditures on COVID-19
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Amy's Kitchen Inc., The Kellogg Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever USA Inc.
