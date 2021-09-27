DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Probiotic Beverages Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Based on Type, Dairy Product acquired a significant market share in the Global Probiotic Beverages in the previous few years. The consumption of probiotic dairy beverages, such as yogurt, witnessed robust growth due to its various health benefits. The introduction of innovation in these products and the mounting requirements for fortified food are the prime factors surging the demand for dairy-based probiotic beverages. Besides, the rising number of people with lactose malabsorption and allergy to milk proteins & probiotic dairy products having a high-fat & cholesterol content also fuels the demand for fruit-based probiotic beverages, thereby driving the overall market growth in the forecast period, reveals the author in their research report, "Global Probiotic Beverages Market Analysis, 2021."
Market Opportunities
According to this research report, "Global Probiotic Beverages Market Analysis, 2021," the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-26F due to the increasing number of digestive issues among millennials, rising consumption of probiotic yogurt to decrease inflammation, and the burgeoning inclination toward instant & ready-to-drink beverages due to robustly growing e-commerce sector. Moreover, the increasing popularity of probiotic fruit drinks to improve gut health and the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle by people resulting in poor intestinal conditions are other critical aspects likely to contribute to the overall market growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
According to the publishers', the key players with a considerable market share in the Global Probiotic Beverages market include Yakult, Amul, PepsiCo, Inc. (Kevita), Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle, BioGaia, Tine BA, Valio Ltd., NextFoods (Goodbelly), Danone S.A., Harmless Harvest, Bio-K Plus International Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, etc.
