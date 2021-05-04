DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Seaweed Extract Market: 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report studies global markets for commercial seaweed, using 2019 as a base year, and provides estimates for the forecast period 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). Projected and forecast market size estimates are in constant U.S dollars.
This report covers technological, economic and business considerations of the commercial seaweed market. It includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the commercial seaweed industry and areas of application. The report also includes an analysis of COVID-19 impacts on the global seaweeds market in each application area.
The report also includes discussions of major players in the global dried and processed seaweeds market. It explains the drivers and regional dynamics of the seaweeds market.
Report Includes:
- 146 data tables and 40 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for commercial seaweeds within the food processing industry
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projection of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Details of the seaweed farming techniques, seaweed extract production process, hydrocolloids production and processing, CFD techniques in seaweed cultivation, and wild harvesting techniques
- Insights into the current consumption and future demand for commercial seaweed, and assessment of applications such as direct human consumption, and hydrocolloids production
- Evaluation of market size and market forecast for commercial seaweed, and market share analysis by application, product and region for key market segments and sub-segments
- Country specific data and analysis for the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, Tanzania and Chile, etc.
- Detailed description of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the market
- Discussion on the role of socio-economic factors and impact of FDA regulations on commercial seaweed, and highlights of the major growth categories of global seaweeds markets
- Comprehensive company profiles of major market players, including Acadian Seaplants, Cargill, DuPont de Nemours, Gelymar, Irish Seaweeds, Ocean Rainforest and Ocean Harvest Technology
The growth in consumption can be attributed to various factors including market positioning of seaweed as an alternative protein source, the growing vegan population in Western nations and the increasing popularity of seaweed snacks. Growth is also due to increased government interest in seaweed cultivation for its ability to generate export revenues.
The Asia-Pacific leads the farmed seaweed market while Latin America leads the wild harvest stocks. Cultivated seaweed is preferred by end users as there are no traceability issues and quality is higher.
The most popular type of species includes Japanese kelp, Euchema seaweed, Gracilaria seaweed, wakame and nori. Seaweed is either traded in raw form or processed form. Processed forms include its hydrocolloids like carrageenan, alginates and agar gum. Seaweeds are classified into red seaweed, green seaweed, brown seaweed and others. Red seaweeds are consumed most frequently as they are abundantly available and are used in making of alginates and seaweed extract sprays.
In terms of application, commercial seaweeds are directly consumed as food or in processed forms. Hydrocolloids are used in food processing as functional agents like texturizing. Other utilization includes usage in animal feeds, cosmetics, fertilizers and in water treatments.
Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region led the production as well as consumption of commercial seaweeds. This growth is mainly led by China and Japan, owing to increases in domestic consumption. Indonesia and Philippines also emerged as leading producers of commercial seaweed and exporters to other markets. Governments and concerned authorities of developing nations are laying greater emphasis on seaweed cultivation and improvements in technologies to bring in revenues from exports.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Value Chain Analysis of Seaweed
- Input Suppliers
- Seaweed Farmers
- Collectors, Traders and Cooperatives
- Exporting Traders
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints and Challenges
- Market Opportunities
- National Regulations
- United States
- Europe
- Indonesia
- India
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Food for Humans
- Hydrocolloids
- Other Uses
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Source
- Introduction
- Red Seaweed
- Brown Seaweed
- Green Seaweed
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Farming
- Introduction
- Farmed/Cultivated
- Wild Harvest
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Tanzania
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Seaweed Farming Landscape
- Introduction
- Onshore Cultivation/Land-Based Cultivation
- Offshore Cultivation
- Near-Shore Cultivation
- Integrated Multitrophic Aquaculture
- Harvesting
- Post-harvest
- Storage
- Computational Fluid Dynamic Techniques
- Wild Harvested vs. Cultivated/Farmed Seaweeds
- Most Popular Cultivated Seaweed Types
- Pyropia
- Graciralia
- Kappaphycus and Euchema
- Kelp (Saccharina and Undaria)
- Sargassum
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Competitive Landscape
- Seaweed and Extract Manufacturers
- Acadian Seaplants
- Algaplus
- Aquarev
- Atseanova
- Cargill
- Compo Expert
- Cp Kelco
- Dupont De Neumours, Inc.
- Gelymar
- Gimme Health Foods, Inc.
- Hebridean Seaweed Co.
- Irish Seaweeds
- Java Biocolloids
- Kelp Blue
- Kimica Corp.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Mara Seaweed
- Neupert Ingredients Gmbh
- Nuwen
- Ocean Harvest Technology
- Ocean Rainforest
- Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group
- Quaigdo Gather Great Ocean Algae Group Co., Ltd.
- Seasol International
- Snap Natural & Alginate Products Pvt., Ltd.
- Tbk Manufacturing Corp.
- W Hydrocolloids
Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations and Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6xiqs
