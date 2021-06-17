CARSON CITY, Nev., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wow Wow Classic Waffles, a brand of individually packaged waffles baked with a unique dough-based recipe created by Marson Foods, announces its sponsorship of the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team, which includes supercross and motocross riders Justin Barcia (#51) Michael Mosiman (#42) and Pierce Brown (#45). All the riders will be sporting the Wow Wow Waffles and Feeding America logos to raise awareness for food insecurity in the United States. The updated uniforms and bikes will debut in the 450SX class and 250SX class on June 19, at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, PA, as part of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule. Wow Wow Classic Waffles will be driving awareness in support of Feeding America®, the largest hunger relief organization in the United States with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs. On race day, fans are invited to join Wow Wow Waffles and the GasGas team and donate to Feeding America at http://www.marsonfoods.com/feeding-america.
"As we deepen our efforts to support Feeding America, we knew launching this relationship with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas Factory Racing Team would be an ideal opportunity to inspire others to join us in the fight to end hunger," said Dave Marson, Founder, Marson Foods. "We can't wait to support the team on race day and look forward to spreading more awareness for the important work Feeding America is doing across the country to alleviate hunger."
"We couldn't be more stoked to be launching our sponsorship with Wow Wow Classic Waffles this year!" said Troy Lee, Founder, Troy Lee Designs. "We are so happy to have them on board with our race team and look forward to helping them as they continue their efforts to support Feeding America."
Wow Wow Classic Waffles will continue its sponsorship of the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team on additional dates during the September racing schedule including at Fox Raceway National in Pala, CA on September 4 and the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, CA on September 11.
Feeding America projects that 42 million people (1 in 8), including 13 million children (1 in 6), may experience food insecurity in 2021. Marson Foods will be donating individually packaged Wow Wow Classic Waffles to Feeding America food banks around the country, equaling 10 million meals* over the next three years, going directly to children and families who are experiencing food insecurity.
Across the country, K12 students will soon be able to enjoy Wow Wow Classic Waffles as part of the school meal program this summer. For more information about Wow Wow Classic Waffles, a Marson Foods brand, please visit marsonfoods.com/wowow or follow on Instagram.
MEAL CLAIM: *$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.
About Marson Foods
Founded in January 2019 by Dave Marson, Marson Foods, is a premier manufacturer of delicious quality waffle products available to K-12 and Foodservice providers. Through a trusted network of brokers and distributors, Marson Foods services and delivers delicious waffle products to K-12 school districts across the country with two brands of waffles, Waffle Envy Artisan Belgian Liege Waffles and Wow Wow Classic Waffles. Individually wrapped and formulated to meet school requirements, they are an ideal solution to feed hungry students on the go, whether it's breakfast in the classroom or after school snacks. Baked in Carson City, Nevada with a unique dough-based recipe, the waffle products are elevating school menus as an enjoyable, authentic, and nutritious snack experience for the K-12 age groups. Both waffle products are formulated to meet school nutritional requirements across the country. For more information, visit marsonfoods.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.
About Feeding America®
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit http://www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
About Troy Lee Designs
For over 30 years, Troy Lee Designs has customized helmets "for the world's fastest racers." TLD's relentless commitment to creating products that exceed the cutting edge of style, design and quality, has earned it the reputation as an innovator in many different fields of racing. Troy Lee Designs has since expanded into a full force operation, offering a complete line of helmets, apparel and premium protection for off-road motorcycling and bicycling, sportswear and accessories, and operating the TLD Supercross and Motocross Teams. Based in Corona, California, Troy Lee Designs has a global network of distributors.
