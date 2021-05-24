SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WR Group Consumer Health Brands is proud to announce the expansion of their brand, BareOrganics into top retailers; Walgreens, Whole Foods, and Bed, Bath & Beyond, making BareOrganics now conveniently available at frequently shopped retail locations.
BareOrganics aims to make healthy living more attainable with products that can easily be incorporated into consumers' daily routines. As more and more consumers dabble with whole foods, Bare Organics is thrilled to offer the highest-quality ingredients from around the world to provide consumers with choices that suit their specific dietary needs and lifestyles now available at consumers favorite retail locations. BareOrganics products are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, gluten-free and taste great. All packaging is recyclable, reusable and the powder tubs are BPA-free with an easy-peel label making them microwave safe.
"BareOrganics is a leader in health and wellness nutrition, offering USDA Organic wholefood superfood powders, liquids, drink mixes and brew cups, making it easy to incorporate healthy habits into everyday life. We will continue to offer innovative products which are non-GMO, gluten free and vegan while expanding our footprint at a growing list of fine retailers," says Renee Niles, EVP Sales
BareOrganics recently launched at Walgreens offering BareOrganics On-the-Go Immunity Drink Mix (12ct), On-the-Go Metabolism Drink Mix, Irish Sea Moss Powder, Beet Root Powder, Mushroom Immune Blend Powder, Ashwagandha Root Powder, Astragalus Root Powder, Focus Coffee, Cardio Care Coffee, Energizing Tea, Elderberry Liquid Fruit Drops, Calming Liquid Drops, Ashwagandha Root Liquid Drops, Marine Greens Immunity Blend Powder and more. Product selection may vary between in-store and online. For more on BareOrganics at Walgreens, visit Walgreens.com.
BareOrganics has expanded their offering at Whole Foods to include, BareOrganics Marine Greens Immunity Blend Powder, Irish Sea Moss, On-the-Go Calm Drink Mix Packets (5ct), and On-the-Go Sleep Drink Mix Packets (5ct). These items are now available in select Whole Foods locations.
BareOrganics launched its new Immunity Coffee and Immunity Tea Brew Cups with Bed Bath & Beyond. These pods are easy to use in a Keurig® or similar single cup brewing system. Both the coffee and tea are boosted by probiotics and are blended with immunity boosting superfoods as well as Vitamins C, D, and Zinc.
For more information on WR Group, BareOrganics or where to shop please contact:
Kerry Petrocelli
kerry@victorypublicrelations.com
Victory Public Relations
BareOrganics is a line of USDA Certified Organic Superfoods. As more and more consumers dabble with whole foods, BareOrganics sources the highest-quality ingredients from around the world to provide consumers with choices that suit their specific dietary needs and healthy lifestyles.
Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio includes 19 award-winning brands with over 1000 products, which we distribute throughout the United States and more than 50 countries worldwide.
WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders and juices, aromatherapy, beauty, pet care, baby care, oral care and overall personal wellness categories. These brands, including BareOrganics, Foligain, Oralgen and Probiogen have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space
Media Contact
Kerry Petrocelli, Victory Public Relations, 6312581555, kerry@victorypublicrelations.com
SOURCE WR Group