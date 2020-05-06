SAN ANTONIO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyatt Law Firm, PLLC, is pleased to announce that, since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the firm and its related entities have donated $300,000.00 to the San Antonio Food Bank, helping to provide approximately 2.1 million meals to San Antonians and other Southwest Texans at risk of food insecurity. The firm most recently presented a $100,000.00 check to the food bank on May 4, 2020.
"The greater San Antonio community has supported our firm since 2007, and with people being out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, we want to do our part to help the San Antonio Food Bank and those facing hunger," said Paula Wyatt, Founding Partner of the Wyatt Law Firm. "This is a time of unprecedented demand for Texas food banks, and it's our firm's privilege to do anything we can to assist the families, students, seniors, veterans, and many others who rely on the San Antonio Food Bank to meet their nutritional needs. We also encourage others to give whatever they can. Every dollar helps."
The San Antonio Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization in Southwest Texas. Through its network of more than 530 nonprofit agencies and a myriad of distribution programs — including mobile food distribution — the Food Bank serves 58,000 individuals each week and distributes 74,000,000 meals annually to needy Texans in a 16-county service area.
"We have seen a devastating economic impact from the COVID-19 virus and its domino effect into the lives of our neighbors and friends," said San Antonio Food Bank President & CEO Eric Cooper. "The San Antonio Food Bank has worked tirelessly to meet the increase in demand for food and resources, but we depend wholeheartedly on the community to help us in this struggle. The generosity of the Wyatt Law Firm is an example of the support we desperately need."
The Wyatt Law Firm plans to continue giving back to local charities and nonprofit organizations in the greater San Antonio area throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Those who wish to support the good works of the San Antonio Food Bank can visit www.safoodbank.org/ways-to-help.
