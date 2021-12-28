Photo shows a person going through the five-step tasting experience of TingHua baijiu.

 By Xinhua Silk Road

BEIJING, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent survey on the taste of TingHua baijiu, a Chinese liquor brand, an average of 93.95 percent of the participants reported obvious feelings of generating more saliva upon drinking the liquor.

The liquor is presented by Chinese liquor producer TingHua, which is based in Yibin City of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Brewed with original liquors aged up to over ten years, each bottle of TingHua baijiu goes through 109 processes before it is delivered to consumers, according to the company.

Compared to traditional baijiu, TingHua adds to the liquor more than 20 additional specific types of flavors, allowing TingHua baijiu to have a soft taste and saliva-generating effect, as well as a pleasant remaining taste that could last up to three hours after drinking.

TingHua baijiu marks a breakthrough of the traditional Chinese liquor-making technique by making improvement in the taste, said Zhang Xuefeng, chief designer of the liquor.

The original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325499.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-liquor-brand-tinghua-baijiu-highlights-saliva-generating-effect-survey-301451177.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

