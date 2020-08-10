XO RECORDS CEO Wassim 'Sal' Slaiby In Collaboration With Global Citizen Launch Urgent 'Global Aid For Lebanon' Campaign To Benefit Victims Of The Beirut Tragedy

- 'Global Aid for Lebanon' Kicks off with a $250,000 Donation from Sal & Rima Slaiby and Will Support the Lebanese Red Cross, United Nations World Food Programme and Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon - - Global Citizens Urged to Donate, Support and Take Action on Behalf of the 'Global Aid for Lebanon' Campaign and Step up as a Global Community to Support the Lebanese People -