TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Xtalks editorial team is celebrating nearly one year of the Xtalks Food Industry Podcast. Hosted by Sydney Perelmutter and joined by editorial team members, Mira Nabulsi, Ayesha Rashid, Sarah Hand and Vera Kovacevic, the team comes together once a week to discuss trending food industry topics and share insights from industry experts.
This year, the Xtalks Food Industry Podcast explored some of the latest innovations in food tech, plant-based foods, food safety, sustainability initiatives and grocery and foodservice news. Also in 2021, the team said goodbye to Sarah and Mira and welcomed Vera to the editorial team.
Next year, as Xtalks' lead food industry writer, Sydney will present stories on a wide variety of topics and trends, with Vera and Ayesha weighing in on their point of view. The Xtalks Food Industry Podcast will also feature guests and interview clips from discussions with food industry insiders to get their perspective on current events.
The podcast will continue to allow team members to explore, and give their opinions on, the latest food stories like no other piece of editorial content. Most importantly, it will give food industry professionals a way to stay up to date on the latest in their field, and hear diverse perspectives on controversial topics.
Don't miss out on the Xtalks Food Industry Podcast in the New Year starting Thursday, January 6, 2022!
The weekly podcast is available for streaming every Thursday on Spotify, Apple, Google and wherever you stream podcasts. Subscribe to the Xtalks Food Industry Podcast to never miss a new episode.
