TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xtalks, a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community, released a list of top 3 food industry predictions for 2022. Xtalks' lead food writer, Sydney Perelmutter, spoke to a variety of food and beverage experts to hear their insights, expectations and predictions for next year.
Here are the top three food and beverage trends to look out for in 2022:
1. The "Third Wave" of the Plant-Based Industry
The first wave saw the slow and steady broadening of plant-based diets in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with minimal offerings specifically catered to plant-based eaters. The second wave, which took place between 2010 and 2020, saw the rapid rise of companies using technology meant to mimic the taste and texture of animal-based products. The third wave will see the industry get back to the basics.
2. Sustainability in Key
In the last five to ten years, there has been a growing movement on the part of consumers to shop more sustainably when it comes to personal and planetary health. Since food production and subsequent waste account for a large percentage of greenhouse gas emissions, sustainability in the food and beverage industry is becoming more of a necessity rather than an option.
3. Adjusting to Supply Chain Issues and Inflation
The initial supply chain issues during the early days of the pandemic may be behind us, but the food and beverage industry is not yet in the clear. Understanding the nuances of the supply chain is more critical than ever to rebalance supply with demand as we head into another unpredictable year. And while 2022 will likely offer more improvements for food supply chains, it is not expected to return to pre-pandemic "normal."
The blog features insights from Nil Zacharias, CEO of Plantega and author of Eat for the Planet; Lara Ramdin, Chief Innovation Officer at Dole; and Carla King, senior marketing manager at Mary's Gone Crackers, Inc. To learn more about Xtalks' top 3 food industry predictions for 2022, check out the blog here. Also, read Xtalks' 2021 food industry year-in-review blog here.
