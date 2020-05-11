BOULDER, Colo., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt, the world's first frozen Greek yogurt bar and fastest growing novelty brand, announced today the launch of its newest innovation, Dipped Greek Yogurt Bars . The new additions to Yasso's portfolio of great tasting, better-for-you items come in four indulgent flavors sure to satisfy any craving: Mint Chocolate Crunch, Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch, Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Crunch and Vanilla Chocolate Crunch.
Dedicated to delivering real, craveable goodness in all of its products, Yasso's new Dipped Greek Yogurt Bars feature both a milk and dark chocolatey coating with crisped quinoa covering the iconic, smooth and creamy Greek yogurt bars. Ranging from 140-160 calories per bar with 4g of protein, live and active cultures, and no high intensity sweeteners, Yasso continues to push boundaries by delivering uniquely superior frozen treats that don't sacrifice taste for nutrition and deliver goodness in every bite.
"As we start the next chapter of Yasso, new platform and new category innovation will be key to accelerate our growth trajectory," said Craig Shiesley, Yasso CEO. "We will look to create the same craveable, satisfying goodness across these new frozen snacking categories as we have done within our leading bars business, starting with our new Dipped Bars, which deliver incredible indulgence."
Yasso Dipped Greek Yogurt Bars (SRP $5.49) and are now available at retailers nationwide. For more information about Yasso or to find a store near you, visit https://yasso.com/find-a-store/ and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.
About Yasso
Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create desserts that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing dessert brands in the world, disrupting the brand ranks of deeply entrenched competitors and attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts. Yasso currently offers 18 flavors of novelty stick bars and 4 flavors of dipped chocolate bars all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find your local retailers and to learn more about Yasso, please visit www.yasso.com and follow @yasso
MEDIA CONTACT:
Kelsey Gill
kgill@yasso.com