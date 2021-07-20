YORK, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- York Ag, a dynamic supplier of holistic ingredient solutions that optimize animal well-being, has revitalized its BOVAZYME® portfolio with a new brand identity and a new product addition. BOVAZYME is a proprietary feed enzyme additive conceived to help ruminants digest more efficiently. It contains 7 food-grade enzymes that help break down less accessible nutrients to make them more readily available for further microbial action. Ultimately, BOVAZYME helps enhance beneficial microbial growth and microbial protein, fat and fiber utilization while supporting nutrient digestion in a natural way.
BOVAZYME can be used in multiple dairy and beef cattle applications including, premixes, liquid feeds, tubs, and loose minerals. The formulation in BOVAZYME is made of defined enzymes. Defined enzymes are identified and quantified, eliminating batch-to-batch variability. These defined enzymes are separated from the fermentation material after production. Conversely, crude enzymes may not be separated from the fermentation material after production. This means that the fermentation material, yeast, and fungus (e.g., aspergillus) may remain in crude enzymes, resulting in the lack of accurate identification and quantification, causing potential batch-to-batch inconsistency.
"Dairy farmers, livestock producers, and nutrition consultants rely on BOVAZYME to make less digestible feed ingredients and fiber more easily available to the animal, so it helps with feed efficiency. And our defined enzymes are grown under carefully controlled fermentation to ensure no pathogens or wild molds are present," said Bill Achor, President and CEO of York Ag.
In addition to BOVAZYME, York Ag has recently created BOVAZYME Organic, a feed enzyme additive that offers the same high-quality, defined enzymes, yet it utilizes an organic carrier to meet strict requirements in organic animal feed manufacturing or organic animal operation. "Our customers have different requirements depending on their specific market needs, so we created an organic version that is suitable for organic operations," said Dustin Dreyfuss, Director of Operations at York Ag.
