MINNEAPOLIS, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FRISKA, a new health and wellness brand will launch 10 innovative dietary supplements available nationwide focused on improving gut health, a key component to overall health and well-being. Based on the insight that 70-80% of your body's immune cells reside in your gut, FRISKA's proprietary blend of digestive enzymes and a clinically-proven probiotic anchor each of the unique formulations. While the benefits of probiotics are widely known, the power of enzymes is often overlooked. Digestive enzymes are biologically active proteins that perform vital functions, like breaking down food, eliminating toxins, and even building muscle. They also facilitate important chemical reactions in our bodies— like converting carbs to energy. Many digestive enzymes are produced naturally in our bodies with the help of a number of important organs, including the stomach, intestines, pancreas, and liver. However, some healthy people, as well as those with certain medical conditions, may become deficient in these enzymes over time.
"FRISKA was inspired by my personal desire to help others improve their health," said FRISKA founder John Peine. "After experiencing my own health scare I began researching enzymes and probiotic spores as a way to improve gut health. I spent over a decade in the retail industry so I knew that the solution had to be easy and the product must work." Prior to founding FRISKA, Peine spent 15 years at Target as an executive in their merchandising ranks. "FRISKA was born out of my own belief that good health is for everyone. Whether you are just starting your wellness journey or you are an accomplished wellness warrior, these innovative products will help you along the way."
FRISKA also enlisted the help of Dr. Gregory Bernstein, an accomplished Gastroenterologist known as the 'Seattle Gut Doctor.' According to Dr. Bernstein, "Now, more than ever, we are increasingly aware of the essential role of a healthy gut. This includes proper nutrition, a balance of good gut bacteria and optimal digestive enzyme function. Digestive health is key not only in feeling good but also to help prevent the development of various infections by boosting your body's natural immunity. Additionally, a healthy gut helps prevent and manage a variety of medical conditions, ranging from diabetes to depression and so much more."
The FRISKA portfolio consists of 10 proprietary enzyme blends combined with potent probiotics that are condition-specific including:
- Immunity Boost to help break down food and support the body's immune system
- Mood Boost to break down nature's three major energy sources—carbohydrates, proteins, and fats—while boosting mood and sapping stress
- Energy Boost to help break down and digest nature's three major energy sources - carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Organic caffeine, extracted from organic green coffee beans, is also included to rev up your energy
- Nightly Reboot to facilitate food breakdown and promote healthy digestion. Melatonin and chamomile—both known for their ability to improve sleep—are also included to encourage nighttime rest and relaxation.
- Dairy Ease to help break down hard-to-digest sugars and proteins found in dairy
- Carb Ease to help break down complex carbohydrates
- Keto Boost to help break down and process food while boosting the body's natural immune function. Aloe vera and amla extract—both known for their anti-inflammatory properties—are also included to help soothe symptoms associated with a ketogenic diet, like heartburn and constipation.
- Gluten Ease to help break down hard-to-digest proteins and carbs in gluten-containing foods. Marshmallow root, ginger root, and fennel seed powder are also included to help treat symptoms associated with gluten sensitivity.
- Women's Daily to promote healthy digestion while improving immune function and overall mood. Cranberry extract, biotin, and vitamin D are also included to address ailments and deficiencies prevalent in adult women.
- Men's Daily to aid in the digestion of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats while boosting your immune system. The addition of lactase, which is commonly deficient in adult men, helps to break down the sugar found in dairy products. Vitamin B6 and B12 are also included to promote overall well-being.
FRISKA's premium quality doesn't stop with the product. The finished product is a month's supply packaged in a cobalt blue glass bottle within a modern paperboard tube that is recyclable and biodegradable.
FRISKA will launch this May at CVS Pharmacy, CVS.com, Whole Foods stores nationwide as well as Amazon, retailing at $29.99. For more information on FRISKA, visit www.getfriska.com or follow the brand on social @get_friska.
ABOUT THE FRISKA BRAND
