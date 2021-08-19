NEW YORK , Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Your Super is No. 25 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Your Super co-founders Michael Kuech and Kristel de Groot launched the brand when Michael was diagnosed with cancer at age 24. Kristel developed products and meal plans to fortify his recovery. They built a transparent supply chain and committed to 1:1 give back model, for every product sold a lifesaving meal bar is donated to a malnourished child through a non-profit partnership.
Last year, as the global populous focused on health and immunity – these next generation industry leaders were a source of support and inspiration. Through daily Facebook and Instagram Lives, the custom and community-base increased exponentially. Kuech and de Groot raised $18 million in Series B financing led by Power Plant Ventures (Beyond Meat, Thrive Market, Veggie Grill). Distribution has expanded from a direct-to-consumer model into retailers like Erewhon Market, Target.com, Amazon.com and will continue its retail footprint this year.
The Your Super Team has grown from Michael and Kristel in their kitchen, to 120 employees. They have shipped more than 3 million superfood powders, plant-based proteins, and organic snack bars. The B-Corp has partnered with food-based charities and causes, such as Action Against Hunger, People Concern, The LA Unified School District, Teen Cancer America and more.
Co-founders Michael Kuech and Kristel de Groot say, "It's an honor to be recognized as one of Inc's fastest growing private companies. We are not only building a company, we are creating a movement to empower people to live their healthiest lives. As a B-Corp, our business is a force of good in the world!"
Kuech and de Groot will be married this October in a private ceremony.
