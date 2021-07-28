Total Revenues grew 29%. System Sales grew 14% and Same-Store Sales were up 5% in constant currency
Opened 404 new stores; Total stores reached 11,023, an increase of 1,069 stores year over year
Reported $233 million Operating Profit
SHANGHAI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak and Mitigation Efforts
Second quarter operations improved from a year ago. System sales and operating profit grew year over year. System sales growth was led by accelerated new store openings and same-store sales growth. Operating profit growth was further driven by lower commodity prices, and productivity improvements.
The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact the Company's operations and results in the second quarter. Same-store sales recovery to pre-COVID levels was interrupted by the Delta variant outbreak in southern China, which started in late May. Local authorities tightened preventive health measures and social distancing requirements. Many communities were locked down. At the peak of this outbreak, approximately 400 of our restaurants were either temporarily closed or provided delivery and takeaway services only. This represents nearly 30% of our restaurants in Guangdong province, which has two of the four tier one cities in China, is the largest economy in China and one of Yum China's largest markets. Across China, cautious consumer behavior persists as sporadic outbreaks remind consumers of the lingering risks. Same-store dine-in volume is still well below 2019 levels while off-premise occasions continue to grow rapidly. Overall, the pace of recovery varied by region with eastern and western China recovering relatively faster.
Traffic at our transportation and tourist locations improved from the first quarter but remained well below pre-COVID levels. According to government statistics, tourism spending for the three holidays in the second quarter was still down 20% to 40% compared to 2019. The impact was more pronounced for KFC, with its higher mix of stores in transportation and tourist locations.
As we entered July, traffic and sales continue to be pressured by lingering effects of COVID-19, such as reduced travel, a shortened school holiday and regional outbreaks in Yunnan. The latest outbreak in Nanjing, the capital city of Jiangsu province, is still evolving. The Company continues to expect that a full recovery of same-store sales will take time, with the recovery path impacted by regional resurgences and the corresponding public health measures. We will continue to focus on the elements of the business under our control, such as food innovation, compelling value propositions, a focus on customer experience, and operating efficiency, to drive sales and protect margins.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Total revenues increased 29% year over year to $2.45 billion from $1.90 billion (a 17% increase excluding foreign currency translation ("F/X")).
- Total system sales increased 14% year over year, with increases of 14% at KFC and 16% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.
- Same-store sales increased 5% year over year, with increases of 4% at KFC and 11% at Pizza Hut, excluding F/X.
- Opened 404 new stores during the quarter.
- Total store count reached 11,023 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 1,069 stores over the past year.
- Restaurant margin was 15.8%, compared with 13.7% in the prior year period.
- Operating Profit increased 83% year over year to $233 million from $128 million (a 65% increase excluding F/X).
- Adjusted Operating Profit increased 80% year over year to $237 million from $132 million (a 63% increase excluding F/X).
- Effective tax rate was 24.8%.
- Net Income increased 37% to $181 million from $132 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in Operating Profit.
- Adjusted Net Income increased 36% to $185 million from $136 million in the prior year period (a 72% increase excluding the net gains of $5 million and $31 million in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively, from our mark-to-market equity investments; a 55% increase if further excluding F/X).
- Diluted EPS increased 24% to $0.42 from $0.34 in the prior year period.
- Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 20% to $0.42 from $0.35 in the prior year period (a 52% increase excluding the net gains from our mark-to-market equity investments in the second quarter of 2021 and 2020; a 37% increase if further excluding F/X).
- Results include the consolidation of Huang Ji Huang since April 2020, and Suzhou KFC since August 2020.
Key Financial Results
Second Quarter 2021
Year to Date Ended 6/30/2021
% Change
% Change
System
Same-
Net New
Operating
System
Same-
Net New
Operating
Yum China
+14
+5
+11
+83
+24
+8
+11
+156
KFC
+14
+4
+13
+50
+19
+5
+13
+81
Pizza Hut
+16
+11
+7
+151
+33
+23
+7
NM
Second Quarter
Year to Date Ended 6/30
(in US$ million, except
% Change
% Change
per share data and percentages)
2021
2020
Reported
Ex F/X
2021
2020
Reported
Ex F/X
Operating Profit
$
233
$
128
+83
+65
$
575
$
225
+156
+134
Adjusted Operating Profit(1)
$
237
$
132
+80
+63
$
582
$
230
+153
+132
Net Income
$
181
$
132
+37
+24
$
411
$
194
+112
+93
Adjusted Net Income(1)
$
185
$
136
+36
+23
$
418
$
199
+110
+92
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.43
$
0.35
+23
+11
$
0.98
$
0.51
+92
+75
Adjusted Basic Earnings Per
Common Share(1)
$
0.44
$
0.36
+22
+11
$
0.99
$
0.53
+87
+72
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.42
$
0.34
+24
+12
$
0.95
$
0.50
+90
+72
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per
Common Share(1)
$
0.42
$
0.35
+20
+9
$
0.96
$
0.51
+88
+73
(1) See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" included in the accompanying tables of this release for further details.
Note: All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago.
NM refers to not meaningful.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
System sales and same-store sales percentages exclude the impact of F/X. Effective January 1, 2018, temporary store closures are normalized in the same-store sales calculation by
excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed.
CEO and CFO Comments
Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, commented, "We delivered another quarter of solid performance. Pizza Hut achieved stellar performance and is expected to become another growth engine. KFC remained resilient and drove robust system sales and operating profit growth. Yum China continues to accelerate store network expansion. In less than one year, we increased total store count from 10,000 to over 11,000 stores. With 719 gross new stores opened in the first half, we now expect to open around 1,300 new stores in 2021. In addition to unit growth, we are focused on driving consumers back to the stores with our great food and compelling value offers. We are also capturing off-premise demand with our hybrid delivery model and increasing network density. Leveraging our vast membership base and digital platform, we are more nimble than ever."
Wat continued, "Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, we are well-positioned to capture the market opportunities in China. Consumers love the delicious food and value-for-money that KFC and Pizza Hut offer. COFFii & JOY and Lavazza are also making good progress. Our digital platform and operational excellence help to enhance customer experience. We are committed and confident in achieving sustainable growth for many years to come."
Andy Yeung, CFO of Yum China, added, "We achieved solid system sales and operating profit growth, both comparing to the prior year and to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, even though the recovery trajectory in the quarter was disrupted by the Delta variant outbreak in southern China. On a two-year basis, Pizza Hut's system sales growth returned to positive and KFC's system sales grew an impressive 7% led by rapid new store openings. Our strong operating profit growth reflected operational excellence and continued improvement in operating efficiency."
Yeung continued, "With the lingering effects of the pandemic, we continue to expect full recovery of same-store sales to pre-pandemic 2019 levels to take time, with a recovery path that is nonlinear and uneven. We plan to invest more in marketing, value proposition and customer service to drive traffic. In addition, rising commodity prices will become a headwind and likely turn into inflationary pressure in the later part of this year. Recent wage increases will also put more pressure on the margins for the balance of the year. Nevertheless, we are committed to driving long-term returns for our shareholders. After careful deliberations that balanced the COVID-19 risks and our strong liquidity position, the Board of Directors has approved the resumption of share repurchases."
Dividends and Share Repurchases
- The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share on Yum China's common stock, payable as of the close of business on September 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 25, 2021.
- The Board of Directors has approved the resumption of share repurchases.
Digital and Delivery
- The KFC and Pizza Hut loyalty programs exceeded 330 million members combined as of quarter-end. Member sales accounted for approximately 61% of system sales in the second quarter of 2021.
- Delivery contributed approximately 30% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of approximately one percentage point from the prior year period as consumers are still cautious about dine-in.
- Digital orders, including delivery, mobile orders and kiosk orders, accounted for approximately 85% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales in the second quarter of 2021.
KFC and Pizza Hut Total
Second Quarter
Year to Date Ended 6/30
2021
2020
2021
2020
Member count (as of period-end)
330 million+
265 million+
330 million+
265 million+
Member sales as % of system sales
~61%
~62%
~61%
~61%
Delivery as % of Company sales
~30%
~29%
~31%
~32%
Digital orders as % of Company sales
~85%
~80%
~85%
~80%
New-Unit Development and Asset Upgrade
- The Company opened 404 new stores in the second quarter of 2021, mainly driven by development of the KFC brand and acceleration of the Pizza Hut brand.
- The Company remodeled 316 stores in the second quarter of 2021.
New Units
Restaurant Count
Second Quarter
Year to Date
As of June 30
2021
Ended 6/30/2021
2021
2020
Yum China
404
719
11,023
9,954
KFC
280
533
7,609
6,749
Pizza Hut
64
108
2,425
2,258
Others(2)
60
78
989
947
(2) Others include Taco Bell, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning, COFFii & JOY and Lavazza.
Restaurant Margin
- Restaurant margin was 15.8% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 13.7% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to improvement in sales, favorable commodity prices and higher productivity, partially offset by lower temporary relief provided by landlords and government agencies and wage inflation.
Second Quarter
Year to Date Ended 6/30
2021
2020
ppts change
2021
2020
ppts change
Yum China
15.8%
13.7%
+2.1
17.3%
12.2%
+5.1
KFC
16.8%
14.6%
+2.2
18.4%
14.1%
+4.3
Pizza Hut
13.1%
11.2%
+1.9
14.2%
6.4%
+7.8
2021 Outlook
The Company is updating the following fiscal year 2021 targets:
- To open approximately 1,300 gross new stores, an increase compared to the original target of 1,000, primarily due to the acceleration of KFC and Pizza Hut store expansion.
- To make capital expenditures of approximately $700-800 million, an increase compared to the original target of $600 million, as a result of additional new stores and stepped-up investment in infrastructure and digitalization.
Other Updates
- On June 8, 2021, the Company announced that it has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5oC Commitment Letter, as part of the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In committing to the SBTi, the Company pledges to align its business with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement, to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 oC above pre-industrial levels and reach net-zero global emissions by 2050. The Company will also disclose its climate impact through CDP.
- On June 18, 2021, the Company issued its 2020 Sustainability Report, which highlights Yum China's commitment to sustainability and provides an overview of progress made in 2020 towards its sustainability goals.
- The Company will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, September 23, 2021 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). A webcast will be available at Yum China's Investor Relations website at http://ir.yumchina.com.
Note on Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures
Reported GAAP results include Special Items, which are excluded from non-GAAP adjusted measures. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact reported GAAP results of Yum China. See "Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures" within this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including under "2021 Outlook." We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "project," "likely," "will," "continue," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future strategies, growth, business plans, investment, dividend and share repurchase plans, earnings, performance and returns of Yum China, anticipated effects of population and macroeconomic trends, the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the anticipated effects of our innovation, digital and delivery capabilities and investments on growth and beliefs regarding the long-term drivers of Yum China's business. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Numerous factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: whether we are able to achieve development goals at the times and in the amounts currently anticipated, if at all, the success of our marketing campaigns and product innovation, our ability to maintain food safety and quality control systems, changes in public health conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and regional resurgences, our ability to control costs and expenses, including tax costs, as well as changes in political, economic and regulatory conditions in China. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.
About Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 11,023 restaurants in over 1,500 cities at the end of June 2021. Yum China ranked # 363 on the Fortune 500 list and was named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies list in 2021. Yum China has been named the Industry Leader for the Restaurant & Leisure Facilities Industry in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2021, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2021 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the third consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in US$ million, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Year to Date Ended
% Change
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
B/(W)
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
B/(W)
Revenues
Company sales
$
2,233
$
1,692
32
$
4,564
$
3,240
41
Franchise fees and income
38
37
4
80
72
11
Revenues from transactions with
franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates
164
157
5
335
318
6
Other revenues
16
16
(1)
29
26
11
Total revenues
2,451
1,902
29
5,008
3,656
37
Costs and Expenses, Net
Company restaurants
Food and paper
686
556
(23)
1,390
1,051
(32)
Payroll and employee benefits
540
384
(41)
1,084
778
(39)
Occupancy and other operating expenses
653
521
(25)
1,301
1,015
(28)
Company restaurant expenses
1,879
1,461
(29)
3,775
2,844
(33)
General and administrative expenses
136
113
(19)
266
212
(25)
Franchise expenses
16
16
2
33
33
3
Expenses for transactions with
franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates
160
160
—
329
316
(4)
Other operating costs and expenses
13
13
(4)
24
23
(5)
Closures and impairment expenses, net
13
21
39
11
29
62
Other expenses (income), net
1
(10)
NM
(5)
(26)
(82)
Total costs and expenses, net
2,218
1,774
(25)
4,433
3,431
(29)
Operating Profit
233
128
83
575
225
156
Interest income, net
16
8
85
31
17
77
Investment gain (loss)
8
45
(83)
(4)
37
NM
Income Before Income Taxes
257
181
42
602
279
115
Income tax provision
(64)
(45)
(39)
(166)
(77)
(113)
Net income – including noncontrolling interests
193
136
42
436
202
116
Net income – noncontrolling interests
12
4
(229)
25
8
(216)
Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
$
181
$
132
37
$
411
$
194
112
Effective tax rate
24.8
%
25.2
%
0.4
ppts.
27.6
%
27.8
%
0.2
ppts.
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.43
$
0.35
$
0.98
$
0.51
Weighted-average shares outstanding
(in millions)
421
377
420
376
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.42
$
0.34
$
0.95
$
0.50
Weighted-average shares outstanding
(in millions)
435
388
434
387
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.12
$
-
$
0.24
$
0.12
Company sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Food and paper
30.7
32.9
2.2
ppts.
30.5
32.4
1.9
ppts.
Payroll and employee benefits
24.2
22.7
(1.5)
ppts.
23.8
24.0
0.2
ppts.
Occupancy and other operating expenses
29.3
30.7
1.4
ppts.
28.4
31.4
3.0
ppts.
Restaurant margin
15.8
%
13.7
%
2.1
ppts.
17.3
%
12.2
%
5.1
ppts.
Operating margin
10.4
%
7.5
%
2.9
ppts.
12.6
%
7.0
%
5.6
ppts.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
KFC Operating Results
(in US$ million)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Year to Date Ended
% Change
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
B/(W)
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
B/(W)
Revenues
Company sales
$
1,687
$
1,260
34
$
3,470
$
2,480
40
Franchise fees and income
30
32
(3)
63
65
(2)
Revenues from transactions with
franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates
14
15
(5)
29
31
(5)
Other revenues
3
—
NM
4
—
NM
Total revenues
1,734
1,307
33
3,566
2,576
38
Costs and Expenses, Net
Company restaurants
Food and paper
522
419
(25)
1,062
811
(31)
Payroll and employee benefits
391
271
(44)
789
558
(42)
Occupancy and other operating expenses
490
387
(27)
980
762
(29)
Company restaurant expenses
1,403
1,077
(30)
2,831
2,131
(33)
General and administrative expenses
58
42
(38)
113
88
(28)
Franchise expenses
15
16
2
31
32
3
Expenses for transactions with
franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates
14
15
6
29
31
6
Other operating costs and expenses
1
—
NM
1
—
NM
Closures and impairment expenses, net
6
10
36
6
11
43
Other income, net
(3)
(12)
(76)
(12)
(29)
(58)
Total costs and expenses, net
1,494
1,148
(30)
2,999
2,264
(33)
Operating Profit
$
240
$
159
50
$
567
$
312
81
Company sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Food and paper
30.9
33.3
2.4
ppts.
30.6
32.7
2.1
ppts.
Payroll and employee benefits
23.2
21.5
(1.7)
ppts.
22.7
22.5
(0.2)
ppts.
Occupancy and other operating expenses
29.1
30.6
1.5
ppts.
28.3
30.7
2.4
ppts.
Restaurant margin
16.8
%
14.6
%
2.2
ppts.
18.4
%
14.1
%
4.3
ppts.
Operating margin
14.2
%
12.6
%
1.6
ppts.
16.3
%
12.6
%
3.7
ppts.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Pizza Hut Operating Results
(in US$ million)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Year to Date Ended
% Change
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
B/(W)
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
B/(W)
Revenues
Company sales
$
533
$
422
26
$
1,071
$
744
44
Franchise fees and income
2
1
32
4
2
56
Revenues from transactions with
franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates
2
1
76
3
2
83
Other revenues
1
—
NM
1
—
NM
Total revenues
538
424
26
1,079
748
44
Costs and Expenses, Net
Company restaurants
Food and paper
160
134
(20)
320
236
(36)
Payroll and employee benefits
146
111
(32)
289
215
(34)
Occupancy and other operating expenses
157
130
(20)
310
245
(26)
Company restaurant expenses
463
375
(24)
919
696
(32)
General and administrative expenses
28
23
(19)
53
47
(12)
Franchise expenses
1
—
(32)
2
1
(35)
Expenses for transactions with
franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates
2
1
(72)
3
2
(73)
Closures and impairment expenses, net
5
10
49
3
15
79
Total costs and expenses, net
499
409
(22)
980
761
(29)
Operating Profit (Loss)
$
39
$
15
151
$
99
$
(13)
NM
Company sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Food and paper
30.1
31.8
1.7
ppts.
29.9
31.7
1.8
ppts.
Payroll and employee benefits
27.4
26.1
(1.3)
ppts.
26.9
28.8
1.9
ppts.
Occupancy and other operating expenses
29.4
30.9
1.5
ppts.
29.0
33.1
4.1
ppts.
Restaurant margin
13.1
%
11.2
%
1.9
ppts.
14.2
%
6.4
%
7.8
ppts.
Operating margin
7.2
%
3.6
%
3.6
ppts.
9.2
%
(1.7)
%
10.9
ppts.
Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in US$ million)
6/30/2021
12/31/2020
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,209
$
1,158
Short-term investments
3,139
3,105
Accounts receivable, net
105
99
Inventories, net
380
398
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
207
176
Total Current Assets
5,040
4,936
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,822
1,765
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,205
2,164
Goodwill
841
832
Intangible assets, net
228
246
Deferred income tax assets
73
98
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
301
85
Other assets
794
749
Total Assets
11,304
10,875
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and other current liabilities
2,042
1,995
Income taxes payable
74
72
Total Current Liabilities
2,116
2,067
Non-current operating lease liabilities
1,941
1,915
Non-current finance lease obligations
28
28
Deferred income tax liabilities
232
227
Other liabilities
159
167
Total Liabilities
4,476
4,404
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest
12
12
Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000 million shares authorized; 441 million shares and
440 million shares issued at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 421
million shares and 420 million shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020,
respectively
4
4
Treasury stock
(728)
(728)
Additional paid-in capital
4,679
4,658
Retained earnings
2,415
2,105
Accumulated other comprehensive income
205
167
Total Yum China Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
6,575
6,206
Noncontrolling interests
241
253
Total Equity
6,816
6,459
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity
$
11,304
$
10,875
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in US$ million)
(unaudited)
Year to Date Ended
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
Cash Flows – Operating Activities
Net income – including noncontrolling interests
$
436
$
202
Depreciation and amortization
252
214
Non-cash operating lease cost
204
178
Closures and impairment expenses
11
29
Investment loss (gain)
4
(37)
Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates
(27)
(34)
Distributions of income received from unconsolidated affiliates
21
25
Deferred income taxes
29
6
Share-based compensation expense
25
17
Changes in accounts receivable
(5)
6
Changes in inventories
22
35
Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets
8
17
Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities
16
(16)
Changes in income taxes payable
1
17
Changes in non-current operating lease liabilities
(204)
(194)
Other, net
(20)
(13)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
773
452
Cash Flows – Investing Activities
Capital spending
(303)
(185)
Purchases of short-term investments
(2,824)
(1,093)
Purchase of long-term time deposits
(25)
(57)
Maturities of short-term investments
2,801
662
Contribution to unconsolidated affiliates
—
(13)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
—
(177)
Investment in equity securities
(261)
—
Disposal of equity securities
—
54
Other, net
1
48
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(611)
(761)
Cash Flows – Financing Activities
Repurchase of shares of common stock
—
(8)
Cash dividends paid on common stock
(101)
(45)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
(14)
(7)
Other, net
(4)
1
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(119)
(59)
Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
8
(6)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
51
(374)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period
1,158
1,055
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash - End of Period
$
1,209
$
681
In this press release:
- The Company provides certain percentage changes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation ("F/X"). These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the F/X impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.
- System sales growth reflects the results of all restaurants regardless of ownership, including Company-owned, franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants that operate our restaurant concepts, except for non-Company-owned restaurants for which we do not receive a sales-based royalty. Sales of franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurants typically generate ongoing franchise fees for the Company at an average rate of approximately 6% of system sales. Franchise and unconsolidated affiliate restaurant sales are not included in Company sales in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income; however, the franchise fees are included in the Company's revenues. We believe system sales growth is useful to investors as a significant indicator of the overall strength of our business as it incorporates all of our revenue drivers, Company and franchise same-store sales as well as net unit growth.
- Effective January 1, 2018, the Company revised its definition of same-store sales growth to represent the estimated percentage change in sales of food of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open prior to the first day of our prior fiscal year, excluding the period during which stores are temporarily closed. We refer to these as our "base" stores. Previously, same-store sales growth represented the estimated percentage change in sales of all restaurants in the Company system that have been open for one year or more, including stores temporarily closed, and the base stores changed on a rolling basis from month to month. This revision was made to align with how management measures performance internally and focuses on trends of a more stable base of stores.
- Company sales represent revenues from Company-owned restaurants. Company Restaurant profit ("Restaurant profit") is defined as Company sales less expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales. Company restaurant margin percentage is defined as Restaurant profit divided by Company sales.
Reconciliation of Reported GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures
(in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in this press release, the Company provides non-GAAP measures adjusted for Special Items, which include Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Common Share ("EPS"), Adjusted Effective Tax Rate and Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, certain non-cash expenses, consisting of depreciation and amortization as well as store impairment charges, and Special Items.
The following table set forth the reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP adjusted financial measures.
Quarter Ended
Year to Date Ended
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Reconciliation of Operating Profit to Adjusted Operating Profit
Operating Profit
$
233
$
128
$
575
$
225
Special Items, Operating Profit
(4)
(4)
(7)
(5)
Adjusted Operating Profit
$
237
$
132
$
582
$
230
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
$
181
$
132
$
411
$
194
Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.
(4)
(4)
(7)
(5)
Adjusted Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
$
185
$
136
$
418
$
199
Reconciliation of EPS to Adjusted EPS
Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.43
$
0.35
$
0.98
$
0.51
Special Items, Basic Earnings Per Common Share
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.44
$
0.36
$
0.99
$
0.53
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.42
$
0.34
$
0.95
$
0.50
Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
—
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.01)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.42
$
0.35
$
0.96
$
0.51
Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate to Adjusted Effective Tax Rate
Effective tax rate
24.8
%
25.2
%
27.6
%
27.8
%
Impact on effective tax rate as a result of Special Items
0.3
%
0.6
%
0.4
%
0.5
%
Adjusted effective tax rate
24.5
%
24.6
%
27.2
%
27.3
%
Net income, along with the reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA, is presented below:
Quarter Ended
Year to Date Ended
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Net Income – Yum China Holdings, Inc.
$
181
$
132
$
411
$
194
Net income – noncontrolling interests
12
4
25
8
Income tax provision
64
45
166
77
Interest income, net
(16)
(8)
(31)
(17)
Investment (gain) loss
(8)
(45)
4
(37)
Operating Profit
233
128
575
225
Special Items, Operating Profit
4
4
7
5
Adjusted Operating Profit
237
132
582
230
Depreciation and amortization
124
105
252
214
Store impairment charges
16
24
19
36
Adjusted EBITDA
$
377
$
261
$
853
$
480
Details of Special Items are presented below:
Quarter Ended
Year to Date Ended
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
6/30/2021
6/30/2020
Share-based compensation expense for Partner PSU awards(1)
$
(4)
$
(1)
$
(7)
$
(2)
Derecognition of indemnification assets related to Daojia(2)
—
(3)
—
(3)
Special Items, Operating Profit
(4)
(4)
(7)
(5)
Tax effect on Special Items(3)
—
—
—
—
Special Items, net income – including noncontrolling interests
(4)
(4)
(7)
(5)
Special Items, net income – noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
—
Special Items, Net Income –Yum China Holdings, Inc.
$
(4)
$
(4)
$
(7)
$
(5)
Weighted-average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in millions)
435
388
434
387
Special Items, Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
—
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
(1) In February 2020, the Company granted Partner PSU Awards to select employees who were deemed critical to the Company's execution of its strategic operating plan. These PSU awards will only vest if threshold performance goals are achieved over a four-year performance period, with the payout ranging from 0% to 200% of the target number of shares subject to the PSU awards. Partner PSU Awards were granted to address increased competition for executive talent, motivate transformational performance and encourage management retention. Given the unique nature of these grants, the Compensation Committee does not intend to grant similar, special grants to the same employees during the performance period. The impact from these special awards is excluded from metrics that management uses to assess the Company's performance. The Company recognized share-based compensation cost of $4 million and $7 million associated with the Partner PSU Awards for the quarter and year to date ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and $1 million and $2 million for the quarter and year to date ended June 30, 2020, respectively.
(2) In the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company derecognized a $3 million indemnification asset previously recorded for the Daojia acquisition as the indemnification right expired pursuant to the purchase agreement. The amount was included in Other income, net, but was not allocated to any segment for performance reporting purposes.
(3) The tax expense was determined based upon the nature, as well as the jurisdiction, of each Special Item at the applicable tax rate.
The Company excludes impact from Special Items for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. Special Items are not included in any of our segment results. In addition, the Company provides Adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and analysts may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to items such as income tax, interest income, net, investment gain or loss, depreciation and amortization, store impairment charges, and Special Items. Store impairment charges included as an adjustment item in Adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from our semi-annual impairment evaluation of long-lived assets of individual restaurants, and additional impairment evaluation whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value of the assets may not be recoverable. If these restaurant-level assets were not impaired, depreciation of the assets would have been recorded and included in EBITDA. Therefore, store impairment charges were a non-cash item similar to depreciation and amortization of our long-lived assets of restaurants. The Company believes that investors and analyst may find it useful in measuring operating performance without regard to such non-cash item.
These adjusted measures are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these adjusted measures provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present results, excluding those items that the Company does not believe are indicative of our ongoing operations due to their nature.
Unit Count by Brand
KFC
12/31/2020
New Builds
Closures
Refranchised
Acquired
6/30/2021
Company-owned
5,872
410
(76)
(1)
2
6,207
Unconsolidated affiliates
677
69
(6)
—
—
740
Franchisees
617
54
(8)
1
(2)
662
Total
7,166
533
(90)
—
—
7,609
Pizza Hut
12/31/2020
New Builds
Closures
6/30/2021
Company-owned
2,230
104
(36)
2,298
Franchisees
125
4
(2)
127
Total
2,355
108
(38)
2,425
Others
12/31/2020
New Builds
Closures
6/30/2021
Company-owned
88
9
(8)
89
Unconsolidated affiliates
4
10
—
14
Franchisees
893
59
(66)
886
Total
985
78
(74)
989
Yum China Holdings, Inc.
Segment Results
(in US$ million)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended 6/30/2021
KFC
Pizza Hut
All Other Segments
Corporate
Elimination
Total
Company sales
$ 1,687
$ 533
$ 13
$ —
$ —
$ 2,233
Franchise fees and income
30
2
6
—
—
38
Revenues from transactions with
14
2
23
125
—
164
Other revenues
3
1
64
2
(54)
16
Total revenues
$ 1,734
$ 538
$ 106
$ 127
$ (54)
$ 2,451
Company restaurant expenses
1,403
463
14
—
(1)
1,879
General and administrative expenses
58
28
10
40
—
136
Franchise expenses
15
1
—
—
—
16
Expenses for transactions with
14
2
21
123
—
160
Other operating costs and expenses
1
—
63
2
(53)
13
Closures and impairment expenses, net
6
5
2
—
—
13
Other (income) expenses, net
(3)
—
2
2
—
1
Total costs and expenses, net
1,494
499
112
167
(54)
2,218
Operating Profit (Loss)
$ 240
$ 39
$ (6)
$ (40)
$ —
$ 233
Quarter Ended 6/30/2020
KFC
Pizza Hut
All Other Segments
Corporate
Elimination
Total
Company sales
$ 1,260
$ 422
$ 10
$ —
$ —
$ 1,692
Franchise fees and income
32
1
4
—
—
37
Revenues from transactions with
15
1
11
130
—
157
Other revenues
—
—
25
1
(10)
16
Total revenues
$ 1,307
$ 424
$ 50
$ 131
$ (10)
$ 1,902
Company restaurant expenses
1,077
375
10
—
(1)
1,461
General and administrative expenses
42
23
11
37
—
113
Franchise expenses
16
—
—
—
—
16
Expenses for transactions with
15
1
9
135
—
160
Other operating costs and expenses
—
—
21
1
(9)
13
Closures and impairment expenses, net
10
10
1
—
—
21
Other (income) expenses, net
(12)
—
—
2
—
(10)
Total costs and expenses, net
1,148
409
52
175
(10)
1,774
Operating Profit (Loss)
$ 159
$ 15
$ (2)
$ (44)
$ —
$ 128
Year to Date Ended 6/30/2021
KFC
Pizza Hut
All Other Segments
Corporate
Elimination
Total
Company sales
$ 3,470
$ 1,071
$ 23
$ —
$ —
$ 4,564
Franchise fees and income
63
4
13
—
—
80
Revenues from transactions with
29
3
49
254
—
335
Other revenues
4
1
99
4
(79)
29
Total revenues
$ 3,566
$ 1,079
$ 184
$ 258
$ (79)
$ 5,008
Company restaurant expenses
2,831
919
26
—
(1)
3,775
General and administrative expenses
113
53
19
81
—
266
Franchise expenses
31
2
—
—
—
33
Expenses for transactions with
29
3
45
252
—
329
Other operating costs and expenses
1
—
96
5
(78)
24
Closures and impairment expenses, net
6
3
2
—
—
11
Other (income) expenses, net
(12)
—
5
2
—
(5)
Total costs and expenses, net
2,999
980
193
340
(79)
4,433
Operating Profit (Loss)
$ 567
$ 99
$ (9)
$ (82)
$ —
$ 575
Year to Date Ended 6/30/2020
KFC
Pizza Hut
All Other Segments
Corporate
Elimination
Total
Company sales
$ 2,480
$ 744
$ 16
$ —
$ —
$ 3,240
Franchise fees and income
65
2
5
—
—
72
Revenues from transactions with
31
2
16
269
—
318
Other revenues
—
—
41
2
(17)
26
Total revenues
$ 2,576
$ 748
$ 78
$ 271
$ (17)
$ 3,656
Company restaurant expenses
2,131
696
19
—
(2)
2,844
General and administrative expenses
88
47
19
58
—
212
Franchise expenses
32
1
—
—
—
33
Expenses for transactions with
31
2
13
270
—
316
Other operating costs and expenses
—
—
36
2
(15)
23
Closures and impairment expenses, net
11
15
3
—
—
29
Other (income) expenses, net
(29)
—
—
3
—
(26)
Total costs and expenses, net
2,264
761
90
333
(17)
3,431
Operating Profit (Loss)
$ 312
$ (13)
$ (12)
$ (62)
$ —
$ 225
The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated
(1) Amounts have not been allocated to any segment for purpose of making operating decision or assessing financial performance as
(2) Primarily included revenues and associated expenses of transactions with franchisees and unconsolidated affiliates derived from
