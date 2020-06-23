SHANGHAI, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. ("Yum China") (NYSE: YUMC) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 (4:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, July 30, 2020).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, July 30, 2020).  

Operator-assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. Please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique registrant ID.

Pre-registration Link:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7255203 

Conference ID: 

7255203

A live webcast of the call may also be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ne6pumzr.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call ends until 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 6, 2020 (10:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, August 6, 2020) and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

U.S.: 

+1 855 452 5696

Mainland China:

400 632 2162 or 800 870 0205

Hong Kong: 

+852 3051 2780

U.K.: 

+44 20 37014269

International:

+61 2 9003 4211



Replay access code:

7255203

Additionally, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.yumchina.com.  

About Yum China Holdings, Inc. 

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. The Company had 9,295 restaurants in over 1,400 cities at the end of March 2020. Yum China ranked # 361 on the Fortune 500 list for 2020. In 2020, Yum China was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2020 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the second consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Tel: +86 21 2407 7556
E-mail: IR@yumchina.com 

Media Contact
Tel:  +86 21 2407 7510
E-mail: Media@yumchina.com 

