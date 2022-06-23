WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods announced today the release of their new Organic Booster C Blend.
A mix of organic whole foods, each serving of Booster C contains nearly 900% of the recommended daily value for Vitamin C. Designed to support a healthy immune system, the antioxidants in Booster C may also reduce free radicals and the damage they cause.
Organic Booster C Blend is a mixture of superfoods rich in Vitamin C and is a natural source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Vegan and gluten-free, Organic Booster C Blend contains some of the most potent Vitamin C rich foods on earth, including:
- Organic Freeze Dried Strawberry Powder
- Organic Freeze Dried Unripe Acerola Cherry Powder
- Organic Rose Hip Powder
- Organic Erythritol
- Organic Baobab Fruit Powder
- Organic Camu Camu Powder
- Organic Amla (Amalaki) Powder
- Organic Sea Buckthorn Juice Powder
- Organic Stevia Extract (debittered)
"Our customers tell us that they love Booster C because they get so many incredibly nutritious superfoods that easily mix with their favorite recipes, reports Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition and Research for Z Natural Foods. They also really like Booster C because of how easily it mixes with water and improves the taste and nutritional value of so many foods they already enjoy."
Organic Booster C has no artificial colors, sweeteners, or preservatives and is free of chemicals. Consisting of some of the most antioxidant-rich foods on earth, Booster C also contains essential amino acids, polyphenols, flavonoids, magnesium, potassium, calcium, and B and E Vitamins.
"The superfoods in Booster C are the highest quality foods available which make it so easy to get this amazing nutrition into your diet," Parker says.
Organic Booster C Blend is available in a 1-lb bag for $29.99 (45 servings), a 5-lb bag for $114.99 (226 servings), and a 50-lb bag for $1,099.99 (2,494 servings) and comes in a freezer-tight, resealable, stand-up foil pouch and can be safely stored for up to 2 years. For more information about Organic Booster C Blend, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.
About Z Natural Foods
Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry by offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery, and retail. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For members of the press and social media, please visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit.
