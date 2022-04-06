EDISON, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zebra Pen Corp., a global leader in the writing instrument space, is proud to announce its April Consumer Campaign partnering with the iconic PEEPS® Brand to deliver an exciting sweepstakes for fans.
The Add Color to Your Spring Sweepstakes will be amplified during the month of April, in which participants will have a chance to win a colorful weekly prize package consisting of MILDLINER Dual Ended Highlighter & Creative Markers, MILDLINER Dual Ended Brush, SARASA Clip, CLiCKART, and Kirarich creative writing instruments along with an assortment of delicious PEEPS® Brand candies and merchandise. Prize packages over $200 in retail value will be awarded weekly.
"We're truly excited to be partnering with PEEPS® as our brands align nicely using bright, cheerful colors, which form a Pastel of Colors this Spring," said Ken Newman, Director of Marketing at Zebra Pen. Ken continued saying, "Likeminded partners like PEEPS® allow each brand to engage with consumers in new ways and celebrate family traditions with a co-promotional sweepstakes."
"The PEEPS® Brand has been a part of fans' Easter and Spring celebrations for nearly seven decades," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "Many parents and grandparents who received PEEPS® in their Easter baskets are passing on that tradition to their families, and now they can even add more color to the basket with Zebra Pen products."
The promotional campaign will be supported by media advertising across social media channels, email marketing and public relations throughout April 2022.
About Just Born Quality Confections
Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work. For more information, please visit justborn.com (And see the breadth of candy and high-quality branded items at peepsandcompany.com). Follow us: facebook.com/JustBornInc, twitter.com/JustBornInc.
About Zebra Pen Corporation
Zebra Pen Corporation was founded in New York in August 1982 as an independent corporation wholly owned by Zebra Co., Ltd., of Tokyo, Japan. A New Jersey-based writing instrument manufacturer, Zebra Pen Corporation's mission is to distribute products that are of the highest quality, providing value to consumers and meeting their overall writing and creative needs with a wide variety of products. Zebra Pen Corporation offers a full line of writing and creative products, including ballpoint pens, gel pens, rollerball pens, mechanical pencils, highlighters, porous pens/markers and brush pens. Today, with over 40 years of excellence behind them in the USA, Zebra Pen Corporation is leading the way with a wide range of quality writing and creative products including the STEEL®, Z-Grip®, MILDLINER™, SARASA®, CLiCKART, bLen and more. For more information, visit zebrapen.com.
