Both H&H Group pet-centric brands have come together to support Greater Good Charities' pet relief efforts in Ukraine
ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zesty Paws®, the leading multi-condition pet supplement brand, and Solid Gold®, a natural and holistic pet food brand, both owned by the H&H Group's Pet Nutrition & Care (PNC) division, have made a combined donation of $20,000 to support Greater Good Charities, 501(c)(3) organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. The donation provides the charitable organization with cash assistance to support humanitarian and animal welfare partners on the ground who are supplying much-needed pet food, veterinary care, and other essential items to those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.
Zesty Paws and Greater Good Charities successfully partnered before during the COVID-19 crisis to ensure that pets in shelters were getting the care they needed, while waiting for their foster and forever homes. Now, as the public charity focuses its efforts on helping more than four million Ukrainians, pet industry leaders from around the nation, including Zesty Paws and Solid Gold, have come together to support the animal welfare organizations and pet parents.
"Just as Greater Good Charities aim to protect the well-being of people, pets, and the planet, the same is true of the brands of H&H Group, where our passion for the wellbeing of people and their pets sits at the heart of everything we do," said Steve Ball, CEO of North America at H&H Group. "We're once again pleased to partner with Greater Good Charities as they mobilize to help the families and pets in need overseas."
To learn more about Zesty Paws and Solid Gold's charitable initiatives with Greater Good Charities, or to help the pets and people of Ukraine, please visit greatergood.org.
