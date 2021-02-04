LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziggi's Coffee (http://www.ZiggisCoffee.com), Northern Colorado's rapidly growing coffee franchise, has purchased land in Mead, CO at the corner of 3rd and Welker, upon which it will build a three-story, 10,350 square-foot building. The new development will house its new headquarters as well as an on-site training facility, a 750 square-foot rooftop deck and a 1,500 square-foot Ziggi's Coffee café and drive-thru.
The new facility will allow franchisees to have an all-encompassing experience that will grant them easy access to a robust support team and will provide a unique training experience. New franchisees will have the ability to go from classroom training to real-life experience, beginning with hands-on learning in a lab setting and culminating with practicing their skills inside the fully operating café drive-thru.
"This will expand our resources beyond what we imagined possible when we began this business in 2004," said Brandon Knudsen, Co-Founder and President of Ziggi's Coffee. "With the amount of growth we have experienced over the past couple years, we knew it was time to create a space that will serve multiple purposes and become more than just an office space; it truly is going to be game changing from a training standpoint."
The company has recently been recognized by top business and franchise publications as a company experiencing rapid growth. It ranked No. 225 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, a highly esteemed list of the franchise industry's leading companies recognized for their outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. Additionally, Ziggi's Coffee ranked No. 3 on Franchise Gator's list of Top Emerging Franchises: Franchises Worth Considering in 2021, and also ranked No. 5 on its list of Top 100 Fastest Growing Franchises. Last year, Ziggi's Coffee was also included on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
"It is an amazing opportunity to build our new headquarters in the Northern Colorado region, which has been our home-base since we started Ziggi's Coffee over 17 years ago," said Knudsen. "This community has witnessed our growth over the years and supported us every step of the way. With its strong sense of community and support for local businesses like ours, we are honored to be part of Mead and the Northern Colorado area."
The company was founded on the corner of Main Street in Longmont, Colorado by Knudsen and his wife Camrin in 2004. Since then, the couple has expanded their business through franchising, which now has locations in Colorado, California, Arizona, Iowa, and Oklahoma, with additional agreements to open units in eight more states. There are currently 29 locations nationwide.
About Ziggi's Coffee
Ziggi's Coffee, recently ranked among the top half of companies on the 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest sustainably-sourced coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting coffee and food items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi's Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi's Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 29 locations nationwide and 54 additional units in development, Ziggi's Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.
