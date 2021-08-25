NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The epinephrine autoinjector market is set to grow by $ 1.37 bn, progressing at a CAGR of over 7.84% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Some of the major vendors of the epinephrine autoinjector market in the healthcare industry include Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp., ALK-Abello AS, Antares Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BIOPROJET, Kaleo Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as technological advances, and marketing strategies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The epinephrine autoinjector market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Epinephrine Autoinjector Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Epinephrine Autoinjector Market size
- Epinephrine Autoinjector Market trends
- Epinephrine Autoinjector Market industry analysis
The epinephrine autoinjector market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The increasing prevalence of allergies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, product recalls and regulatory issues will hamper the market growth.
Epinephrine Autoinjector Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist epinephrine autoinjector market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the epinephrine autoinjector market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the epinephrine autoinjector market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of epinephrine autoinjector market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Dosage
- Market segments
- Comparison by Dosage
- 0.30gm - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 0.15gm - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 0.50gm - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Dosage
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.
- ALK-Abello AS
- Antares Pharma Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- BIOPROJET
- kaleo Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Viatris Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
