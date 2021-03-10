DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richmond SPCA's annual fundraising event, the Dog Jog and 5K Run, typically draws over 2000 people and more than 600 dogs. With the help of individual and corporate sponsors plus a raffle, the annual event raises money to help the SPCA benefit Richmond cats and dogs in need.
The nonprofit, no-kill humane society rescues about 4000 homeless dogs, cats, kittens and puppies each year by transferring them from shelters all over Virginia. They provide extensive veterinary medical treatment and behavioral rehabilitation to give each cat and dog the best chance of thriving in their forever home. For members of the community, Richmond SPCA provides low-cost veterinary services, educational programs for children, and reward-based pet training classes.
This year, the Dog Jog and 5K Run has been reimagined with COVID-19 precautions in place so pet owners and their dogs can safely participate in the race and help raise funds for the Richmond SPCA.
The event will take place virtually over three days from Friday, March 19 to Sunday, March 21, 2021. Registered participants can use the RaceJoy app to track their progress in the one-mile dog jog or 5K run while they run the official courses at Deep Run Park in Henrico County or anywhere they'd like to run. Participants can register online at RichmondSPCA.org.
This year, 1-800-PetMeds is sponsoring the Richmond SPCA Dog Jog & 5K Raffle. Raffle prizes include a Mars II Portable Projector, a $500 Wegmans gift card, a kid's bike from Carytown Bicycle Co, a dog prize pack that includes a 2-month Barkbox subscription, a Kurgo travel carrier, and a Fi GPS tracking smart dog collar, and a cat prize pack that includes a Basepaws Cat DNA Test Kit and a basket cat toys and other products. Raffle ticket purchasers must be at least 18 years of age and residents of Virginia. Raffle tickets are available for purchase on the Richmond SPCA raffle entry page until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Founded in 1996, Petmeds.com is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy® providing fast, easy, and helpful service to over ten million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website Petmeds.com, or with the 1-800-PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.
The Richmond SPCA, founded in 1891, is a no-kill humane organization dedicated to the guiding principle that every life is precious. As a national leader in humane care and education, the Richmond SPCA is building a more compassionate community with comprehensive programs designed to reduce pet homelessness. For more information, visit richmondspca.org.
