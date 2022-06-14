Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals: History, Scientific Principles, Cycles and Formulations" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The course will cover how lyophilization works to convert a liquid drug product into a dried, more-stable powder. Cycle and formulation design will be explained, along with the scientific principles that are at play.

This course will act as an introduction to freeze-drying of pharmaceutical parenteral products. Many drug substances require the extra protection that lyophilization provides, and the formulation of the liquid drug product must be designed to optimize efficacy of the finished dried product.

Why Should You Attend

To learn the how and why for formulating and designing lyophilization cycles for drugs that will benefit from the freeze-drying process

Learning Objectives

  • Definition of freeze-drying
  • Identify ideal characteristics of a freeze-dried product
  • Determine when freeze-drying is necessary
  • Phases of the lyo cycle, and the scientific principles that drive each phase
  • Formulating drug product for successful freeze-drying
  • Analytical tools used to aid in formulation and cycle development

Key Topics Covered:

Agenda

Section 1: History and background

  • Definition of freeze-drying, history, and commonly freeze-dried materials
  • Desired freeze-dried characteristics
  • Advantages and limitations of freeze-drying
  • Process overview

Section 2: Physical, chemical, and engineering principles

  • Vapor pressure
  • Sublimation and the phase diagram of water
  • The heat of sublimation of ice
  • Rate processes in freeze drying - heat transfer and mass transfer
  • States of matter - crystalline and amorphous

Section 3: Lyo cycle phases

  • Freezing (with optional annealing)
  • Primary drying (sublimation of water vapor)
  • Secondary drying (diffusion and evaporation of water that did not freeze as ice)

Section 4: Lyo formulations

  • Excipients for small and large molecules

Section 5: Quality product attributes

  • General and specific to freeze-dried products
  • Influence of collapse and eutectic melting

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kjj7vu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-day-lyophilization-basics-for-pharmaceuticals-course-history-scientific-principles-cycles-and-formulations---june-30th-2022-301567436.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a spam filter. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.