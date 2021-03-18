LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Hemp product and pain management brand, Hempvana, recently debuted the EndTag skin-tag remover. EndTag enables users to simply and painlessly remove skin tags without expensive visits to a dermatologist. This is an ideal product for individuals looking to remove unsightly skin-tags painlessly, conveniently, and at a fraction of the cost associated with traditional skin-tag removal procedures.
Hempvana EndTag's unique formulation dries out the lesions colloquially known as skin-tags while the surrounding skin remains intact and smooth. Users need only brush on EndTag and wait for their skin-tags to fade away and fall off. This product works for all skin types and is gentle enough for sensitive areas, including the face and neck.
The Hempvana EndTag can remove skin-tags while leaving the surrounding skin unharmed because it is enriched with hemp seed oil. Hemp seed oil is an occlusive moisturizer, which helps lock in moisture while providing skin with a protective barrier, and it also aids absorption. Because of these moisturizing properties and the addition of beneficial turmeric and aloe, Hempvana EndTag will leave the skin surrounding a skin-tag looking and feeling great.
Founded in 2018, Hempvana is a family-run company based in the USA. They were tired of compromising when it came to pain relief. Fibromyalgia, arthritis, severe back pain, and multiple biking and skiing injuries were just some of the issues they grappled with over the years. After several iterations of product formulas, testing, and trials, Hempvana is confident they have developed a premium line of pain relief products. This diverse product line harnesses the latest scientific advancements and natural remedies utilized for pain treatment in the home for centuries.
To learn more about EndTag and the rest of Hempvana's pain relief products, interested consumers can visit https://hempvana.com/.
At Hempväna®, we believe that you should not have to compromise. Our team works tirelessly to provide you with premium products, combining the nutrients of nature with the strength of science in order to help you feel your best. We blend FDA approved, high-quality ingredients with natural remedies that have been used at home for centuries. Harnessing the power of hemp, we strive to support you on your journey towards health and happiness.
Additional information is available at https://hempvana.com/ on Instagram at @hempvana, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.
