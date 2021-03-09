LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Hemp Brand, Hempvana, recently debuted the Rocket Relief Pen. This highly portable product utilizes TENS technology to provide substantive pain relief without expensive doctor visits or cumbersome wires and pads. When used in concert with Hempvana's hemp-infused pain relief creams, customers can expect to experience fast and effective pain relief wherever they may need it.
TENS stands for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator. TENS devices send electrical pulses through the skin, releasing endorphins and other chemicals to block pain signals in the brain. Many doctors and physical therapists utilize TENS technology because it is renowned for temporarily relieving aches and sores. While TENS technology is widely recognized for its benefits and effectiveness, the Rocket Relief Pen is one of the first TENS therapy devices that is entirely wireless and small enough to fit in a pocket. This new device from Hempvana delivers a visible pulsing twitch and features nine levels of adjustable intensity so users can get the exact level of pain relief they need whenever and wherever.
Founded in 2018, Hempvana is a family-run company based in the USA. They were tired of compromising when it came to pain relief. Fibromyalgia, arthritis, severe back pain, and multiple biking and skiing injuries were just some of the issues they grappled with over the years. After several iterations of product formulas, testing, and trials, Hempvana is confident they have developed a premium line of pain relief products. This diverse line of products harnesses the latest scientific advancements and natural remedies utilized for pain treatment in the home for centuries.
The Rocket Relief Pen is also available as a package deal with two pens and a jar of Hempvana's maximum strength Pain Relief Cream with hemp seed extract. To learn more about the Rocket Relief Pen and the rest of Hempvana's pain relief products, interested consumers can visit https://hempvana.com/.
At Hempväna®, we believe that you should not have to compromise. Our team works tirelessly to provide you with premium products, combining the nutrients of nature with the strength of science in order to help you feel your best. We blend FDA approved, high-quality ingredients with natural remedies that have been used at home for centuries. Harnessing the power of hemp, we strive to support you on your journey towards health and happiness.
Additional information is available at https://hempvana.com/ on Instagram at @hempvana, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.
Media Contact
GR0 Agency, GR0, 407-920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE Hempvana