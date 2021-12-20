NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Misperceptions are running high when it comes to the flexible spending account (FSA) temporary deadline and rollover extensions that were enacted in 2020 in response to COVID-19. As a result, millions of American consumers are at increased risk of forfeiting FSA funds to the December use-it-or-lose-it deadline. In addition to urging account holders to confirm their deadline with their employer or FSA administrator, FSAstore.com — the first and leading online marketplace for exclusively eligible FSA shopping, tools, and education — offers the following 10 ways to spend down remaining FSA funds before the December 31 deadline.

10 ways to spend FSA funds before December 31

"Every year, consumers leave an estimated $500 million on the table due to a missed December 31 deadline, and we expect forfeitures to far exceed that amount this year because of deadline confusion and misperceptions," said Preston Farrington, CEO, Health-E Commerce. "Consumers should not assume that their deadline or rollover has been extended. In fact, it's estimated that fewer than 50% of employers offered an extension that would allow 2021 funds to rollover or continue to be available longer into 2022. So, check your deadline today and spend down those dollars."

That consumer confusion was clear in a survey of 3,600 shoppers to FSAstore.com in September and October. The survey showed that 50% of consumers are not confident that they understand recent FSA deadline and rollover changes, and 75% have not been notified of their deadline or they don't recall being notified. More importantly, 37% said they have a higher balance this year than they did last year, which means they have more at risk to lose.

Use the "2021 FSA Deadline Spending Guide" for hassle-free deadline shopping

FSAstore.com, which is part of the Health-E Commerce family of brands, sells only products that have been deemed eligible for FSA reimbursement, and offers hands-on tools — such as calculators and its new Deadline Alerts feature — to help individuals and families manage their health and their healthcare dollars. The "2021 FSA Deadline Spending Guide" makes deadline shopping easy for account holders. The guide features curated bundles of popular products for specific health needs, COVID-19 preparedness products, and anything else you need to meet your everyday health needs. FSAstore.com has account holders covered this 12/31 deadline with:

  • The largest selection of 100% guaranteed FSA-eligible products.
  • 24/7 access to trusted FSA experts via phone, email, or online chat
  • The ability to use an FSA debit card and skip the paper claims
  • Fast and free shipping on orders over $50
  • The ability to place orders until midnight on December 31 and be assured those purchases will be applied to 2021 FSA funds, not 2022.

About FSAstore.com

FSAstore.com is flex spending with zero guesswork. It's both the largest online marketplace for exclusively FSA-eligible products and an educational resource that you can actually understand. It's the company's mission to help millions of FSA holders manage and use their accounts, and save on more than 4,000 health items using tax-free funds.

About Health-E Commerce

Health-E Commerce is the parent company of FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com and WellDeserved, a family of brands that serve the 60+ million consumers with pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company has also created Caring Mill, a popular private-label line of health products that benefits Children's Health Fund and enables customers to make a donation with each purchase. Since 2010, the company's brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the IRS-approved list of eligible medical expenses like sunscreen and breast pumps. The company leads a committee of industry experts to promote the important national conversation around product safety and authenticity.

Media Contact

Barbara Tabor, FSAstore.com, 651-230-9192, barbara@taborpr.com

 

SOURCE FSAstore.com

