BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The two-day expo will feature indoor Spartan activations and a presentation by Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena who is dedicated to transforming 100 million people through adherence to the Spartan lifestyle.
Spartan representatives will help runners young and old learn how to participate in Spartan Trail Races, including the recently announced Golden Gate Trail Classic; Spartan Kids programs; Spartan-owned Tough Mudder competitions; and Spartan DEKAFIT – a decathlon of 10 functional fitness zones and three competitions designed for all levels.
Official Spartan merchandise will be sold from their expo booth.
New York Times bestselling author Joe De Sena has written several books: The Spartan Way, Spartan Up, and Spartan Fit. A prolific podcaster, he's driven by the vision to get 100 million people healthy and off the couch, get Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) recognized as an Olympic Sport, and guide kids towards teamwork, leadership and healthy lifestyles.
"There's never been a consumer running event quite like this, coming at a time when running and the whole endurance industry will surely experience explosive growth," said De Sena.
Adds Mike Seaman, CEO of show organizer Raccoon Events based in Surrey, England, "For the past 14 years, Spartan has proven that running isn't necessarily a physical activity practiced in a straight line. As Joe will demonstrate at Run Show USA, the pastime involves numerous challenges that help active people prepare for the twists and turns of life itself and we are delighted that they will be joining us at Run Show USA, helping us provide a truly inspiring and interactive experience for visitors."
A Packed Schedule
The Run Show USA will feature a packed schedule of inspirational and educational talks; training tips from a wide range of experts; and product information from leading running brands.
Other Run Show USA activities include a Running Skills Theater, the Trail Zone, Strength Training Zone, Gait Analysis and the Recovery Zone. Running personalities also scheduled to present include: Susie Chan, Camille Herron, Dean Karnazes, Lazarus Lake, Carl Lewis, and Kelly Roberts.
Exhibitors and Partners confirmed to date are: AdventureCORPS, American Trail Running Association (ATRA), Badwater, Boston Midnight Runners, Boston Run Club, Endurance Sportswire, LockLaces, Marathon Sports, Obstacle Mud Racer, OS1st, PelliTec, Road Runners Club of America (RRCA), Run a Mile Project, Running Forum, Running Network, RunUltra, Spartan, Wicked Trail, Wrightsock, Xero Shoes, Youth Enrichment Services (YES), and Youth Runner magazine.
Tickets are $15 per person available now on the expo's website. http://www.runshowusa.com.
The Run Show USA was founded by U.K.-based Raccoon Events, the company behind England's National Running Show, National Outdoor Expo, and National Snow Show. This will be the event company's first entry into the U.S. market.
For more information about The Run Show USA visit http://www.runshowusa.com; to discuss opportunities to exhibit contact Mike Seaman, mike@raccoonevents.com.
About Spartan
Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. The organization creates transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital Content and Community Platform. With more than 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit http://www.spartan.com for more information and registration.
About Raccoon Events
The Run Show USA was conceived by Raccoon Events Ltd. Founded in 2016, Raccoon Events is a dynamic U.K. events business run by a group of exhibition and digital marketing experts with experience in organizing consumer expos worldwide. The company is headquartered at 2 Bell Court, Leapale Lane, Guildford, GU1 4LY, UK. info@raccoonevents.com, +44 0203 770 9303, http://www.raccoonevents.com @runshowusa
Jeff Blumenfeld, Raccoon Events/Run Show USA, +1 203 326 1200, jeff@blumenfeldpr.com
