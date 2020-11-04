100% Remission Rate Reported in Third Dose Cohort of Actimab-A CLAG-M Phase 1 Combination Trial in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML

- 70% of patients achieving remission were MRD-negative with remissions and MRD negativity reported in all dose cohorts - Data to be presented in an oral presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting