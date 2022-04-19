With over 4,300 reviews and a consistent rating of 4.5 stars, 111MedCo's 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Bar was chosen as Best Soap Bar for Acne-Prone Skin by Byrdie.com
DOVER, Del., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 111MedCo 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment Bar for face and body was chosen as Best Soap Bar for Acne-Prone Skin by Byrdie.com. The article was titled "These Are The 12 Best Bar Soaps for Men" and was independently researched, tested, reviewed, and recommend.
The article stated: "If you're prone to breakouts on your body, then this benzoyl-powered bar helps to unclog pores from deep within the skin to neutralize and prevent further episodes. It is also formulated without any fragrance or dyes to remain sensitive while maintaining a pH balance of 6-6.5 (which means it won't dry your skin since this is a generally safe range for cleansing agents)."
Benzoyl peroxide is a mainstay of any acne treatment regimen around the world, it has been extensively studied, written about and has been in use since 1960. It offers antibacterial effects (kills bacteria), keratolytic effects (helping to loosen outer layers of the skin and shed them), and comedolytic activity (reduces the formation of pimples).
The 111MedCo 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Treatment Bar is a simple and inexpensive way to help treat acne on the face and body.
Bar soaps are making a resurgence due to their simplicity of packaging, only requiring paper and no plastic. They are also lighter to transport than liquid soaps helping to reduce environmental impacts.
