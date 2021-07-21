NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum is pleased to announce that the 11th annual PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery conference will take place in-person on October 28-29, 2021, at The Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, MA.
PODD brings together the R&D industry and the drug delivery community to figure out the best routes of delivering therapeutics and reducing the burden to patients.
PODD 2021 kicks off with Barbara Lueckel, PhD, Global Head of Research Technologies Partnering, Roche Pharma Partnering, followed by Dr Robert Langer, David H. Koch Institute Professor, MIT, delivering a keynote on novel delivery systems for drugs and vaccines.
PODD just confirmed Nicholas Warne, PhD, Vice President of Pharmaceutical R&D at Pfizer, who will discuss the future of pharmaceutical R&D, the role of drug delivery innovations and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr Pieter Cullis, CEO, NanoMedicines Innovation Network & Professor, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, UBC is confirmed to discuss the path of discovery and innovation that led to the lipid nanoparticle delivery system driving one of the most successful vaccines against COVID-19.
"The drug delivery market is growing steadily due to the rise of chronic diseases, biologics and of course COVID, so we are pleased to bring PODD forward to address and prepare for the increasing demand," said Valerie Bowling, Executive Director, PODD.
The conference features a slate of distinguished industry speakers, including:
- Beate Bittner, PhD, Product Optimization Franchise Leader, Roche
- Sudhakar Garad, PhD, Global Head of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Profiling, Discovery Pharmaceutical Sciences, Novartis
- Patrick Lim Soo, PhD, Senior Principal Scientist, Novel Delivery Technologies, Pfizer
- Manuel Sanchez-Felix, PhD, Senior Fellow, Novel Delivery Technologies, Novartis
- Joshua Horvath, PhD, Sr Director, Device and Packaging Development, Genentech
- Paul Upham, Head, Smart Devices, Roche
- Ester Caffarel-Salvador, PhD Associate Director, Regenerative Medicine, LEO Pharma
- McCay Barnes, Director, Connected & Software Devices, Takeda
- Sujit Basu, PhD, VP & Head, Medical Devices Center of Excellence, Takeda
- And many more
PODD features a wide range of drug delivery technologies from well-established companies to startups, as featured in the PODD Soapbox section of the program led by Pfizer.
Drug delivery companies presenting so far include: Evonik Industries, Innocore Pharmaceuticals, Oakwood Labs, MedinCell, Enable, Halozyme, NOF Corporation, Harro Höfliger, Nanoform, Lexaria Bioscience, Adare Pharma Solutions, Lyndra Therapeutics, Celanese, Altus Formulation, Sera Nova, TALLC, Portal Instruments, Sonceboz, TTP, Ximedica, Picocyl, Duracell, Vernay/Quantex, Renishaw Neuro Solutions, Credence MedSystems, Datwyler, SMC Ltd, Stevanato Group, SHL Medical, BD Medical – Pharmaceutical Systems, Fujifilm, Secant Group, Nanologica, Anodyne, Bespak, and Key Tech.
To learn more about the event, please visit poddconference.com
About PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery:
Pharma, biotech and the drug delivery industries gather annually at PODD to assess delivery needs, latest trends and information on deals and learn about a wide range of innovative drug delivery technologies that could improve the delivery of various types of drugs. This can include proteins, peptides, oligonucleotides, biologics, and small molecules and more. PODD provides business development opportunities through organized networking and a partnering tool for new, emerging and established collaborations.
About the Conference Forum:
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. They examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused.
They currently offer conferences for pharma/biotech professionals including R&D leaders, CEOs, business development/licensing, medical affairs/safety, chief patient officers/advocates, clinical innovation champions, investors and drug delivery specialists. The company also publishes six newsletters and produces PharmaTalkRadio and virtual events.
