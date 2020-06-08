WESTFORD, Mass., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fletcher Granite, the 139-year-old American Granite company and its 50 Stone Masons and support staff are announcing today that they will provide a granite headstone to the family of any Stone Mason or Curb Setter who has worked through the COVID-19 pandemic and lost their lives as a result.
Fletcher Granite has been providing custom cut stone throughout America for 139 years; our country's Masons and Curb Setters have used that stone to build America.
David Darlington, CEO and owner, expressed that, "Fletchers and our customers have been through world wars, Spanish Flu, international conflicts, depressions and recessions. Together we have not only survived, we have prospered." said Darlington. " Fletcher Granite and our customers have survived world wars, Spanish flu, international conflicts, depressions, recessions and together we have not only survived we have prospered." Throughout this pandemic, Stone Masons and Curb Setters have been working on essential projects throughout New England and we honor those who build our infrastructure.
Terms: Effected families should contact their employer about this offer, the company then should contact Fletcher Granite. This offer is extended to all Masons and Curb Setters who have worked through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, contracted the disease and passed as a result. Fletcher Granite will provide a standard sized Granite headstone made of Chelmsford Granite with the deceased loved one's name and dates of birth and death.
About Fletcher Granite:
For over 130 years the Fletcher Granite Company has been a recognized leader in quarrying and fabrication of fine granite products. Renowned for our tradition of craftsmanship and innovation, we have experience in every type of project – from bridges, to public parks, highway projects, and of course, curbing. We have cut stone for the columns of the Treasury Building to the Federal Judiciary Building in Washington, D.C. to the Quincy Market buildings at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston to West Point. Fletcher Granite has a long history of demonstrating our commitment to quality through tradition.
