NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HLNY is excited our keynote address will be delivered by the renowned Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, MD, instrumental in developing the Affordable Care Act and advised several Presidents. Dr. Emanuel will share insights on the topic of "Biden Administration's Impact on Healthcare Delivery" as well as moderate a panel joined by Michael Dowling, President and CEO, Northwell Health and Karen Ignagni, President and CEO, EmblemHealth to further discuss downstream policy impact to their organizations. Dr. Emanuel is the current Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, the Diane v.S. Levy and Robert M. Levy University Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, and Special Advisor to the Director General of the WHO.
There has been no greater moment to recognize the awakening and adoption of digital health and innovative solutions changing the face of healthcare delivery forever. The day starts with an expert panel of leading entrepreneurial thought leaders in a discussion on "Technology Innovation Changing the Face of Care Delivery". Esteemed panelists include Dr. Graham Gardner, CEO Kyruus, Rob Kraal, VP and GM, Connected Health Group at Zimmer Biomet, Kevin Kumler, President at Virta Health, Dr. Jean-Luc ('JL') Neptune, Cofounder and CEO of Suntra Modern Recovery and Dr. Neel Shah, CMO, Maven Health who will join each other on stage for a one of a kind discussion moderated by Leonard Achan, President, Innovation Institute at Hospital for Special Surgery and Board Member at Large of HLNY. This panel will discuss how their companies and experience working with healthcare executives and organizations have and continue to leverage technology to disrupt, change and provide value for patients, providers and consumers.
This past year like no other has thrusted the entire healthcare ecosystem to the forefront of emergency response with a new focus on crisis management and recovery efforts in light of the many local and national emergencies, whether natural, pandemic, human-caused, or technological, that our communities have faced. The HLNY panel, "Preparing for the Unknown – Ensuring Your Community's Emergency Preparedness'' presents critical issues that local healthcare leaders need to be actively engaged in for developing comprehensive emergency preparedness plans, training, and exercises to ensure business continuity to serve the vital needs of the community. Moderated by Dr. Lewis Marshall Jr., CMO, NYC H&H/Lincoln and ACHE Regent at Large, he will be joined by Dr. Greg Ciottone, President World Association for Disaster and Emergency Medicine and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine Harvard Medical School, Dr. Lorraine Giordano, Past President, American Academy of Disaster Medicine and Former Medical Director, Fire Department of NY, Dr. Laura Iavicoli, Sr. AVP of Emergency Management, NYC H&H, and Lawrence M. Zacarese, VP Enterprise Risk Management and CSO, Stony Brook University.
Participant Testimonials
"My favorite event is Mini-Congress," said Raishme Singh, past student associate. "I had the opportunity to attend the larger ACHE Congress in Chicago in 2019 and when I saw HLNY host a local version I was so excited; and it exceeded my expectations. I loved that there were different topics of discussion throughout the day, it featured a group of diverse and inclusive panelists, and we still had time to network with each other throughout the event. I can't wait for this year's Mini-Congress!"
"HLNY's Mini-Congress is an annual event I cherish for professional growth and connection. I missed spending that day with HLNY colleagues last year and realize we can't take these opportunities for granted. The 2021 speaker lineup is exceptional! I can't wait to join leaders from across New York's healthcare spectrum to spend October 7 learning from and inspiring one another." Andy Wuertele, CEO, East River Medical Imaging and President-Elect, HLNY.
About HLNY
HLNY is the local, New York Metropolitan, chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), an international professional society of more than 40,000 healthcare executives. We support high ethical standards and conduct and promote the mission of ACHE. Through HLNY, ACHE members have access to local professional development and networking events, mentoring, and career services which include a jobs data bank and resume support.
Our mission is to advance healthcare leadership and management excellence through professional enrichment and continuing education of our members. For more information, visit www.HLNY.org
