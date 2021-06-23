BOURBONNAIS, Ill., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 15 Gardant-managed communities received the 2021 AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award at the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award level.
- Cambridge House of Maryville
- Cambridge House of O'Fallon
- Cedar Grove Assisted Living
- Deer Path of Huntley
- Eagle Ridge of Decatur
- Grand Prairie of Macomb
- Heritage Woods of Bolingbrook
- Heritage Woods of McHenry
- Heritage Woods of Noblesville
- Heritage Woods of Ottawa
- Heritage Woods of Watseka
- Lacey Creek Supportive Living
- Oasis at 56th
- Prairie Winds of Urbana
- White Oaks at McHenry
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) National Quality Award Program is a progressive, three-step process that recognizes long-term care providers that have demonstrated a commitment to improving the quality of care for seniors and individuals with disabilities. Each progressive step requires a more detailed, more comprehensive demonstration of quality integration and performance.
To qualify, Gardant communities began the quality improvement process by assessing their mission, characteristics and key challenges while also demonstrating an ability to implement performance improvement plans. The Bronze Award recognizes those providers for developing a foundation to begin a continuous journey of quality improvement.
"We are extremely proud of the accomplishment of a large portion of our portfolio receiving NCAL's Bronze Quality Award this year," says Rod Burkett, CEO of Gardant Management Solutions. "This recognition is due to the dedicated efforts provided by the staff and management teams at these communities throughout the year, and it is indicative of their dedication to serving our residents and committing to ongoing quality improvement. We are extremely thankful every day for their compassion and dedication!"
26 Gardant-managed communities won the Bronze Award in 2020 including Belvedere Senior Housing, Cambridge House of Swansea, Evergreen Village at Bloomington, Glasswater Creek of Lafayette, Hellenic Senior Living of Indianapolis, Hellenic Senior Living of New Albany, Heritage Woods of Batavia, Heritage Woods of Belvidere, Heritage Woods of Benton, Heritage Woods of Centralia, Heritage Woods of Charleston, Heritage Woods of DeKalb, Heritage Woods of Dwight, Heritage Woods of Freeport, Heritage Woods of Huntley, Heritage Woods of Manteno, Heritage Woods of Minooka, Heritage Woods of Moline, Heritage Woods of Mt. Vernon, Heritage Woods of Plainfield, Heritage Woods of South Elgin, Heritage Woods of Yorkville, St. Anthony of Lansing, The Lodge at Summers Pointe, White Oaks at Heritage Woods of South Elgin, White Oaks at Spring Street.
For more information about the Bronze Award, visit https://www.ahcancal.org/quality_improvement/quality_award/Pages/default.aspx
