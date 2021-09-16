OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 180 Medical, one of America's leading providers of intermittent catheters and ostomy supplies, is pleased to announce the winning recipients of the 180 Medical College Scholarship Program and The 180 Medical Ron Howell Caregiver College Scholarship.
The 180 Medical College Scholarship Program, which was originally created in 2012, is offered to college students with specific medical conditions including: spinal cord injury, spina bifida, transverse myelitis, neurogenic bladder, and/or an ostomy (ileostomy, urostomy, or colostomy). Since 2012, 180 Medical has awarded over 60 scholarships to students who've experienced challenges and financial burdens that have made paying for college and achieving their goals more difficult.
In addition to the 180 Medical College Scholarship Program, The 180 Medical Ron Howell Caregiver College Scholarship was created in 2020 to honor former 180 Medical President Ron Howell upon his retirement. This scholarship program aims to help college students who are unpaid caregivers to a loved one living with a chronic disability. Because 180 Medical understands that these students often face limited financial resources and time, they created this scholarship program to aid these selfless caregivers in pursuit of their career dreams.
"180 Medical takes tremendous pride in supporting the educational pursuits of our awardees. The candidates we review each year continue to raise the bar. We are inspired and energized by these applicants, especially when overlaying the complexities of managing their own condition or making a tangible commitment to care for a loved one." – Seth Segel, President
In 2021, 180 Medical received applications from hopeful students all over the United States, and as always, it was a difficult choice for the committee to begin narrowing down to the final recipients. This year's finalists have very different backgrounds and their career goals greatly vary but they all are looking to create a brighter future for themselves and their families.
The seven finalists who have received the $1,000 180 Medical College Scholarship award are:
- Evan Parkins (Gonzaga University)
- Isaiah Slemons (University of Wisconsin)
- Lauren Tackett (Tulsa Community College)
- Linden Williamson (Texas Lutheran University)
- Logan Stovall (Liberty University)
- Meghan Butler (University of Northern Colorado)
- Nicholas Beaty (University of California – Santa Barbara)
The recipient of the $1,000 180 Medical Ron Howell Caregiver Scholarship award is:
- Samantha Selorio (Gonzaga University)
180 Medical would like to thank everyone who applied while also encouraging hopeful students to apply or re-apply for 2022. The annual application period for both scholarship opportunities begin on January 1st and go through June 1st each year.
Congratulations again to all the 2021 scholarship recipients!
About 180 Medical:
180 Medical is one of America's fastest growing home delivery providers of intermittent catheters, ostomy products, and other related urologic disposable medical supplies. Based in Oklahoma City, the company is dedicated to meeting the supply needs of customers with diagnoses such as urinary incontinence, spinal cord injuries, spina bifida, colon cancer, Crohn's disease, and many other conditions that require catheterization and ostomy supplies. 180 Medical is a subsidiary of ConvaTec, a leading global medical products and technologies company. For more information, please visit https://www.180medical.com/scholarships/
