OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 180 Medical, one of the top providers of home-delivered disposable intermittent catheters and ostomy products in America, is pleased to announce the 12th year of being named one of Oklahoma's Best Places to Work by the Best Companies Group and the Journal Record. In addition, at the recent Best Places to Work in Oklahoma Awards ceremony on November 3, 2021, 180 Medical placed 3rd out of all large companies.
The Best Places Awards are determined through a process of researching Oklahoma-based employers and allowing employees to provide anonymous feedback regarding their feelings about their workplace.
Being a top employer named among the Best Places to Work in the state is both an honor and a testament to 180 Medical's continuing dedication to providing a positive, inclusive work environment. The company is committed to values based on integrity, compassion, and service, which is extended to all employees and our customers.
Angie Christopher, Vice President of Human Resources and Talent, explained why this honor means so much to their organization. "We are very excited about this award, because it's based on our employees' opinions of our company. Our employees are truly one of our most valuable assets, and they help create our culture of high engagement and inclusion. This 3rd place ranking really helps solidify what we already know: that 180 Medical is truly one of the Best Places to Work!"
So what makes working at 180 Medical so special? The company is dedicated to providing a diverse and inclusive work environment where every employee can feel welcome and able to succeed in their unique role within the organization. 180 Medical provides comprehensive benefits packages for their team members and always has something fun brewing, whether for holidays or meeting goals.
Additionally, 180 Medical extends their dedication of service to their customers into their local communities. They provide paid time off for each employee to take a day to spend in service to their community or volunteering. 180 Medical also has plenty of opportunities for employees to engage in special interests with other colleagues or join a cause that makes a difference, such as their Employee Resource Groups, Book Club, and Journal Club.
Human Resources Manager Laura Cranfield shared, "We are honored to be named a Best Place to Work in the state of Oklahoma for another year! This is a testament to the dedication shown not only by our company but by our employees every single day. Customer service is the heartbeat of our organization, and service to our employees is very much a part of that. It's our goal to create and maintain a safe and fun atmosphere for our employees. We couldn't be part of the 'Top 3' without the people who contribute in such a positive way to our culture every day."
You can find out more about 180 Medical and some more of the awesome perks of working for this company at http://www.180medical.com/careers.
About 180 Medical:
180 Medical is one of America's fastest growing home delivery providers of intermittent catheters, ostomy products, incontinence products, and other related urologic disposable medical supplies. Based in Oklahoma City, the company is dedicated to meeting the supply needs of customers with diagnoses such as urinary incontinence, spinal cord injuries, spina bifida, colon cancer, Crohn's disease, and many other conditions that require catheterization and ostomy supplies. 180 Medical is a subsidiary of ConvaTec, a leading global medical products and technologies company.
