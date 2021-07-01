DELYRAY BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's common for pet parents to overlook chronic itching in pets or dismiss it as a normal part of life. But constant scratching, often leading to red, inflamed skin and hair loss, can appear when a pet has a sensitivity to one or more ingredients in their food.
Food sensitivities are akin to lactose intolerance in humans. A pet with a sensitivity will show symptoms anywhere from a few hours to a few days after they've eaten a triggering food. Pets may suffer from gastrointestinal symptoms but are more likely to experience constant scratching, paw licking, recurring ear infection, hair loss, and/or a yeasty or "popcorn-y" odor.
Pet parents who suspect their dog or cat has a food sensitivity can talk to their veterinarian about allergy testing and management. A veterinarian can also help conduct an elimination diet trial, during which the pet will only eat novel ingredients until symptoms subside. While the pet is closely monitored, familiar foods are slowly added back into the diet to help identify triggers.
Pet parents can learn more about their pet's sensitivities with the 5Strands Pet Intolerance Test, an affordable at-home test that detects sensitivities to over 300 different food and environmental triggers.
"Decoding sensitivities can take weeks and the pet may occasionally have flare-ups while their pet parent seeks answers," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at 1800PetMeds®. "In the meantime, a topical relief spray and soothing shampoo can help manage itching and keep their skin healthy."
Parents of itchy pets are invited to enter the 1-800-PetMeds® Scratch For Prizes Sweepstakes for a chance to win a skin soothing prize package containing Epi-Soothe Shampoo, Epi-Soothe Oatmeal Cream Rinse, Relief Spray, HomeoPet Skin & Itch Drops, and Super Pure Omega 3 Bite-Sized Chews. Two winners will be chosen at random each Monday in July starting 7/5/21. One grand prize winner will receive a 5Stands Pet Intolerance Test for a total of nine (9) winners.
The 1-800-PetMeds® Scratch For Prizes Sweepstakes runs from Thursday 7/1 through midnight Saturday 7/31. Everyone who enters from 12:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET is eligible to win. One winner will be notified each week on Monday 7/5, 7/12, 7/19, and 7/26.
Pet parents can enter by visiting the 1-800-PetMeds® Scratch For Prizes Sweepstakes page to receive a scratch-off ticket for a chance to win one of eight (8) skin soothing prize packages or the grand prize, a 5Strands Pet Intolerance Test.
About 1-800-PetMeds®
Founded in 1996, Petmeds.com is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy® providing fast, easy and helpful service to over ten million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website Petmeds.com, or with the 1-800-PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.
Media Contact
Leah Walker, 1800PetMeds, 5615264444, press@1800petmeds.com
SOURCE 1800PetMeds