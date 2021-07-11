DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each year, Arizona Animal Welfare League & SPCA (AAWL)'s largest annual fundraiser, "Walk To Save Animals" draws over 2500 attendees with 2K and 5K pet-friendly walks, a pet marketplace, food trucks, and much more.
With the help of individuals, teams, volunteers, and corporate sponsorships, AAWL rescues over 4000 animals at risk for euthanasia each year. They also provide medical care to sick and injured animals and provide behavioral training for dogs in need.
This year, the fundraising event will be 70s themed to celebrate "50 Years of Stayin' Alive," a nod to the shelter's status as the largest and oldest no-kill shelter in Arizona. The event will feature a DJ, a roller skate troupe, dog agility, lure coursing, and photos with Santa, with Walter Station Beer Garden serving up their limited edition AAWLager.
"Since 1971, the Arizona Animal Welfare League has inspired the Maricopa County community to come together for the love of animals," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at 1-800-PetMeds®. "We're thankful to sponsor this year's Walk To Save Animals to help them continue to raise awareness and save lives."
AAWL's Walk To Save Animals will take place on November 6, 2021 from 8AM to 12PM at Tempe Beach Park. Teams and individuals who register between July 1st and August 19th will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to AAWL's annual gala. Attendees can register at WalkToSaveAnimals.org.
About 1800PetMeds®
Founded in 1996, petmeds.com is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy® providing fast, easy and helpful service to over ten million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website Petmeds.com, or with the 1-800-PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.
About Arizona Animal Welfare League
The Arizona Animal Welfare League is the oldest and largest no-kill shelter in Arizona. Founded in 1971, AAWL rehomes and rehabilitates more than 4,000 rescue animals across the state that have been abandoned or surrendered. Besides adoptions, AAWL offers a variety of services with their animal foster programs, Rural Rescue outreach, youth education, and low-cost clinic. For more information, visit aawl.org.
