SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1MD Nutrition™, developer of physician-formulated, clinical-strength health supplements, announces the launch of their 'Happier, Healthier You' campaign to kick off its charity partnership with Vitamin Angels®, a global public health nutrition organization providing life-changing vitamins and minerals to mothers and children in need, in all 50 U.S. states and globally.
1MD Nutrition's mission to provide physician-formulated, scientifically-validated health supplements and integrative healthy lifestyle education aligns with Vitamin Angels' commitment to reduce global malnutrition. The companies are also encouraging consumers to get involved by submitting photos of their 1MD health supplements on Instagram and Facebook with the hashtags #HappierHealthierYou and #1MDHealth. For every photo posted, 1MD will donate $1 to Vitamin Angels to combat malnutrition.
"At 1MD, we are committed to helping people live happier, healthier lives. Our new premier partnership with Vitamin Angels exemplifies and expands our charitable efforts, domestically and abroad, providing essential support to those most vulnerable," said Ziv Haklili, CoFounder of Scale. "During these challenging times, it's not only our privilege, but our duty to help mothers-to-be and children in need, building a foundation for the overall advancement of health for everyone."
"We are thrilled to be partnering with 1MD Nutrition, a company that truly cares about making the world a healthier place," said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder & President. "Together, we will reach even more nutritionally vulnerable pregnant women and children around the world with the essential vitamins and minerals they need for a healthy future."
About 1MD Nutrition:
1MD Nutrition is one of five next-generation consumer lifestyle brands powered by Scale Media, an award-winning, tech-driven company in the beauty, health and wellness sector. Their mission is to develop therapeutic, clinical-strength, physician-formulated health supplements that address America's gravest health concerns. 1MD's growing portfolio of 20+ clinically-studied products helps hundreds of thousands of people live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at 1md.org.
About Vitamin Angels:
Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health and nutrition organization that provides evidence-based nutrition interventions to underserved pregnant women and children under five. Annually, Vitamin Angels reaches approximately 70 million mothers and children in more than 70 countries, including every state in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit http://www.vitaminangels.org.
