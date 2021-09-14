AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Meditation Institute's 2022 National Conscience Month observance offers all high school seniors the opportunity to win $2,000 by entering the 3rd Annual Conscience Essay Contest. This year one high school senior will receive a $2,000 scholarship for the best essay that clearly explains how they experimented with using (or ignoring) the wisdom of their brilliant conscience in their decision-making process.
As new Delta COVID cases surge and schools have resumed classes, students are faced every day with a relentless onslaught of information from mobile devices, cable outlets, emails, and social media feeds that add an overwhelming layer of stress and anxiety they have not been taught how to manage. As a result, students, like the rest of society, move and react at a faster pace than ever before, while the ability to make discerning choices remains elusive.
According to Leonard Perlmutter, originator of National Conscience Month and author of the new book, YOUR CONSCIENCE, "At present there is no educational curriculum focused on teaching students exactly how the mind makes a decision, every time, and how to use the Conscience as a practical resource in this process. This national essay contest for teenagers at a critical moment in their personal development, will establish an awareness of the positive value of regularly using their Conscience as a trusted guide to knowing what's to be done and what's not to be done."
Perlmutter's book, YOUR CONSCIENCE, provides a clear and accessible explanation of how the mind works and offers practical tools for readers to experiment with this knowledge. The Conscience is one of four functions of the mind, and the key is learning how to coordinate them as a group in order to make choices that lead to lasting happiness and fulfillment, rather than instant gratification. The book can easily be adapted into educational curricula at the middle and high school levels, and beyond.
High school seniors can enter the scholarship contest now, and submissions are accepted through January 28, 2022. The contest winner will be announced the first week in February, 2022.
The mission of National Conscience Month is to foster a national conversation that inspires individuals of all ages and political affiliations, governments, school systems, faith leaders, non-profits, community organizations, corporations, believers, atheists and agnostics across the United States to experiment with using their Conscience in choosing their thoughts, words and deeds. This month-long observance is the perfect time to clarify our individual and collective vision by using the Conscience as an inspired and trustworthy guide to making better decisions that can resolve the seemingly unresolvable.
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines. In its holistic approach to wellness and education, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. At the present time, The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of online classes on how to use Your Conscience. AMI also publishes "Transformation" a quarterly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.
