NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heparin market is poised to grow by USD 2.29 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Viatris Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing prevalence of coagulation disorders has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the side effects of heparin might hamper market growth.
Heparin Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Heparin Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Low-molecular-weight Heparin
- Others
- Market Landscape
- Subcutaneous Injection
- Intravenous/infusion
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- Asia
- ROW
Heparin Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heparin market report covers the following areas:
- Heparin Market size
- Heparin Market trends
- Heparin Market industry analysis
This study identifies the reintroduction of alternative sources to produce heparin as one of the prime reasons driving the heparin market growth during the next few years.
Heparin Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Heparin Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Heparin Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Heparin Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist heparin market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the heparin market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the heparin market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heparin market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Low-molecular-weight heparin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Route of administration
- Market segments
- Comparison by Route of administration
- Subcutaneous injection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Intravenous/infusion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Route of administration
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.
- Baxter International Inc.
- Eisai Co. Ltd.
- Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA
- Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Viatris Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
