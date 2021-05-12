NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global amino acid analyzer for industrial, preclinical, and clinical usage market by type (automatic and manual), application (clinical and pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global amino acid analyzer for industrial, preclinical, and clinical usage market is expected to grow by USD 20.47 million, at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025.
The spread of COVID-19 forced governments across the world to impose strict measures such as lockdowns and travel restrictions, which hindered the operations of various industries. This reduced the demand for amino analyzers by research institutes and industries. However, the market is expected to pick up pace in 2021 owing to the rise in research-related activities and the lift of lockdowns.
The market is driven by factors such as the increased application in drug discovery research, growing use of amino acid analysis for food-quality testing, and rising health-consciousness.
Amino Acid Analyzer for Industrial, Preclinical, and Clinical Usage Market: Opportunities
The market is witnessing a surge in the number of drug discovery and clinical research activities. This has increased the use of amino acid analyzers in clinical research, pharmaceutical products, and cosmetic products for protein isolation and identification. Besides, the increased use of amino acids in the food and beverage industry in dietary supplements and animal feed has necessitated the need for amino acid analyzers to ensure the safety of food products. Many such factors are expected to increase growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.
Amino Acid Analyzer for Industrial, Preclinical, and Clinical Usage Market: Segmentation by Type
Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the automatic amino acid analyzer segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increase in automation and the use of AI in the identification of amino acids. Also, the increasing need for digital transformation and end-to-end transparency is fueling the growth of the segment.
Amino Acid Analyzer for Industrial, Preclinical, and Clinical Usage Market: Segmentation by Geography
North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in Asia. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the increasing applications of amino acid analyzers in drug discovery research, their growing use in food quality testing, and increasing public health awareness.
Amino Acid Analyzer for Industrial, Preclinical, and Clinical Usage Market: Major Vendors
ACCULAB Corp.
The company offers amino acid analyzers for industrial, preclinical and clinical usage under the brand name AAA- 4000SYS Amino Acid Analyzer System.
Harvard Bioscience Inc.
The company offers amino acid analyzers for industrial, preclinical and clinical usage under the brand name Biochrom AAA.
Hitachi Ltd.
The company offers amino acid analyzers for industrial, preclinical, and clinical usage under the brand name High-Speed Amino Acid Analyzer LA8080 AminoSAAYA.
JEOL Ltd.
The company offers amino acid analyzers for industrial, preclinical, and clinical usage under the brand name AminoTac JLC-500/V.
Sykam GmbH
The company offers amino acid analyzers for industrial, preclinical, and clinical usage under the brand names Automatic Amino Acid Analyzer S 433, Automatic Amino Acid Analyzer S 433-D, Manual Amino Acid Analyzer S 430, and Manual Amino Acid Analyzer S 430-D.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Clinical and pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Automatic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manual - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACCULAB Corp.
- Harvard Bioscience Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- JEOL Ltd.
- MembraPure GmbH
- Metrohm AG
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Sykam GmbH
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
