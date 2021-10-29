WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Responsum Health announced today that its fast-growing long-COVID patient community surpassed 2,000 members. The unique Responsum patient knowledge app platform, which provides a continuously updated newsfeed of article summaries curated from across the Internet, was launched in April of this year. It is available for free in the App Store, Google Play, and the Responsum Health website.
Today's milestone represents a 100 percent increase in membership since July and is indicative of a stronger-than-ever community of patients, caregivers, advocates, and healthcare professionals who provide extraordinary support to one another via the app's moderated Community Chat function. Responsum for Long COVID serves as the nation's only online resource where members can get helpful, trustworthy, and up-to-date information about their symptoms and simultaneously connect with others for emotional support and real-world insights to help them navigate their own health-related challenges.
Today, over 45 million Americans and 242 million people around the world have contracted COVID-19. Between 25% and 30% of these patients suffer from a bewildering range of lingering symptoms and related conditions. At a time when researchers, health care providers, and policymakers are just beginning to understand the full scope of the disease, it's more important than ever that long-COVID patients have access to a robust and authoritative resource that speaks to their diverse and continuously evolving care needs.
"People are hurting from this disease in every conceivable way, whether it's debilitating long-term symptoms, mental health challenges, or caregiver burnout," says Responsum Health Founder and CEO Andrew Rosenberg. "To address this evolving long-term epidemic, Responsum Health will be redoubling our effort to reach out to all of these individuals and provide a place where they can find the information, support, and empathy they need to navigate their COVID journeys and seek better health."
Rosenberg continued, "We also look forward to our long-COVID patient community's provision of research-critical insights into this little-understood disease, and to someday facilitate clinical trials to find treatments for its symptoms."
Responsum Health is grateful to our passionate and committed members who continue to share on the platform, and we look forward to helping the millions of people around the world who are still struggling to find empowerment, education, and support in the management of their illnesses.
