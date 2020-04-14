ASHBURN, Va., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) is pleased to announce the 2020 ACCP Annual Meeting (#2020ACCP) which will be held September 20 – 22, 2020 at the Bethesda N Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Bethesda, MD. We strongly encourage you to join us for this outstanding educational and scientific event! ACCP provides healthcare professionals and scientists with a forum to exchange knowledge and ideas that promote and expand the value of clinical pharmacology in healthcare and drug development.
Early Bird registration ends June 30, 2020, click here to learn more and register.
Sessions include five Pre-meeting Workshops and twenty-one Symposia with topics including:
- Pharmacometrics
- Pediatrics
- Drug Development
- Patient Care
- Clinical & Regulatory Applications
- And more
The Preliminary Program provides an overview of what to expect on each education packed day.
Also included in the registration fees are the Sunday PharmaFete social event, Sunday & Monday Evening Receptions & Poster Sessions, daily Lunch & Awards sessions and Faculty in Focus events for a close-up conversation with select Faculty Speakers.
ACCP is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.
UPCOMING LIVE WEBINARS
ACCP hosts multiple Live Webinars throughout the year and are archived for On Demand viewing. ACCP upcoming webinars are:
Tips & Tricks for Effective Presentations
April 21, 2020
2:00 – 3:00 PM ET
1 CME/1 CPE Credit
ACCP Virtual Journal Club: Concept of Pharmacologic Target-Mediated Drug Disposition in Large-Molecule and Small-Molecule Compounds
May 20, 2020
2:00 – 3:00 PM ET
1 CME/1 CPE Credit
About ACCP
ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.