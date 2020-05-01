DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
The "2020 US Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (TDM) Market for 28 Assays: Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 249-page report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US therapeutic drug monitoring market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.
The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment for the following assays: Amikacin, Carbamazepine, Cyclosporin, Digoxin, Everolimus, Gentamicin, Levetiracetam, Lithium, Methotrexate, NAPA/Procainamide, Phenobarbital, Phenytoin, Quinidine, Sirolimus, Tacrolimus, Theophylline, Tobramycin, Topirimate, Valproic Acid and Vancomycin.
During the next five years, the TDM market will undergo significant transformation. These changes will be caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments will start resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace will create exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, calibrators and others.
This report is a unique market and technology assessment designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities and developed effective strategic responses. The study provides five-year forecasts for major TDM assays; compares features of leading analyzers; and profiles key competitors.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen
- Kyowa Medex
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Quest Diagnostics
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher
- Tosoh
- Wako
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15iiha
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716